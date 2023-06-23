Stormy, damp pattern in Northeast to bring severe weather risk

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. The stormy pattern won’t be good for those with outdoor plans, but areas of the Northeast that are dealing with drought could certainly use the rain.

A damp and gloomy weather pattern will continue into much of next week in areas from the Ohio Valley to the East Coast. This pattern will continue to allow frequent storms to bring needed rain to the mid-Atlantic states and into New England; however, thunderstorms that ignite across the region by the end of the weekend can bring the threat of severe weather.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that this stormy pattern has been a noticeable shift compared to the weather in previous weeks.

"Over the last few months, the Northeast and Great Lakes weather has taken dramatic turns, from warm and wet to dry and smoky. As we head into the first weekend of astronomical summer, the pattern will flip to humid and active weather with showers and occasional thunderstorms. This pattern looks like it lasts well into next week," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore.

The area of low pressure that circulated across the Southeast for much of the previous week and dropped several inches of rain will continue on its northeasterly path through New England on Saturday. As this feature continues to push northward, rounds of thunderstorms can develop along the associated frontal zone and enhance the risk for localized flooding.

"Another storm early next week will keep the wet regime in place. This turn toward very active weather could produce localized areas of above-average rainfall for the month of June," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

Potent thunderstorms can turn severe Sunday into Monday

As a center of low pressure pushes into the Great Lakes region on Sunday, the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms will shift to portions of the Ohio Valley.

Locations across central Michigan, Indiana, southeastern Illinois, western and northern Kentucky and Ohio will be at risk of robust storms Sunday afternoon and night. A potent cold front associated with this zone of low pressure will track eastward across the region and bring bands of storms that could produce hail, damaging wind gusts and even isolated tornadoes.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

A similar severe weather threat will arise on Monday farther east as the parent storm advances into the Northeast. Atmospheric energy will transfer to the Eastern Seaboard as the frontal boundary trails from Pennsylvania down to the Carolinas and Gulf Coast. In the strongest thunderstorms from Sunday afternoon to Monday night, winds can gust to 60–70 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph possible in the strongest storms.

An influx of moisture from the South will be a key factor behind the train of storms marching into the Northeast.

"As this moisture interacts with a series of fronts and disturbances coming across the Ohio Valley and Northeast early next week, drenching thunderstorms capable of producing a lot of rain in a short amount of time can occur. Those out driving will need to be cautious as downpours can reduce visibility and cause standing water and ponding on roadways to develop quickly," said Pydynowski.

Following a relatively dry pattern in the Northeast during the latter half of spring, an extensive zone of the mid-Atlantic region is dealing with moderate to even severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Although the wet pattern will come with the risk of localized flooding and strong to severe thunderstorms, several days of damp weather may prove beneficial for the current drought situation in the Northeast.

Once rain and thunderstorms depart the Ohio Valley around the middle of the week, a brief cooldown may be in the cards from Indiana to parts of Virginia as cooler air from Canada sweeps in behind the zone of low pressure.

Places like Columbus, Ohio, and Charleston, West Virginia, are forecast to dip into the low to mid-70s F from Tuesday to Wednesday. Even locations such as Pittsburgh could record maximum temperatures on Wednesday in the upper 60s F.

Influx of moisture brings 'sticky' conditions

In addition to the risk of thunderstorms, residents throughout the Northeast will likely notice climbing dew points.

"A more sustained pattern of higher humidity is in place across the Northeast, Great Lakes, mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley. The Gulf of Mexico will finally be open to the eastern half of the nation as a prolonged southerly flow allows tropical moisture to flow northward," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

The amount of moisture found in the air can be measured by the dew point, it represents the temperature at which the air needs to be cooled to (at a constant pressure) for the relative humidity to reach 100%. The higher the dew point is, the higher level of moisture is present.

Dew points are expected to swell into the upper 60s and even lower 70s degrees Fahrenheit this weekend and early next week. For some Northeast residents, dew points reaching the 70-degree mark can be downright uncomfortable. Relief from the humidity levels may not arrive for the interior Northeast until the middle to the latter half of next week after the passage of a secondary storm tracking in from the Midwest.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.