Storm chaser jumps into action during bridge collapse amid historic North Carolina tropical rainstorm

In Southport, North Carolina, the realities of a historic storm played out in real time during AccuWeather's live broadcast when veteran storm chaser Aaron Jayjack witnessed a man's SUV sinking into the bridge

Though the tropical rainstorm that rolled through North Carolina on Monday won't be named, residents across the state, particularly along the coast, will remember this storm for a long time. Coastal counties like Brunswick and New Hanover received more than 20 inches of rain, with some locations receiving 4-5 inches of rain per hour.

In Southport, North Carolina, which received some 23 inches in 48 hours, the realities of the storm played out in real-time. During AccuWeather's live broadcast, veteran storm chaser Aaron Jayjack was reporting from a bridge above a creek when a portion of the bridge collapsed, taking a man's SUV with it.

Jayjack told AccuWeather broadcasters Bernie Rayno and Bree Guy that he needed to help that man, a good example of how storm chasers can also serve as vital first responders. When he was able to return to live reporting, Jayjack delivered good news: with the help of other bystanders, he was able to rescue the motorist, who only had minor injuries.

Putting the storm in context

A tropical rainstorm slammed the town of Carolina Beach, North Carolina, with an intense rain band on Sept. 16, flooding the area beyond anything locals have seen in decades.

Videos shot by AccuWeather reporters on the scene show cars and roads underwater in Southport and Carolina Beach. And just after noon, the town of Oak Island, 25 miles southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina, declared a state of emergency.

On the ground, Jayjack, who has been studying, chasing and tracking severe weather since the 1990s, put the historic storm in perspective.

"I feel like this is the most intense rain band I've ever experienced," Jayjack said. "It was pure chaos for 30-45 minutes as that band came through."

He added that some parking lots looked like lakes.

The incident also serves as an important lesson. Jayjack said he saw a dozen or even two dozen cars go through the same spot within the previous half hour before the bridge eventually gave way.

"That's why it's important not to drive through floodwaters because you never know what's going on underneath," he emphasized.