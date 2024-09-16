Tropical rainstorm dumps over 20 inches of rain in southeastern North Carolina

Roads and cars disappeared underwater as a tropical rainstorm brought nonstop rain to parts of southeast North Carolina Monday.

Storm chaser Aaron Jayjack was live on the AccuWeather Network when a bridge collapsed beneath a vehicle trying to cross a flooded bridge. Fortunately, the driver was able to be pulled out.

A tropical rainstorm brought more than 20 inches of rain to Brunswick and New Hanover counties in North Carolina on Monday. Incessant rain with rates of 4-5 inches per hour overwhelmed drainage systems and caused widespread flooding in these areas.

Monday afternoon, AccuWeather storm chaser Aaron Jayjack was reporting live on the AccuWeather network when a bridge behind him collapsed, causing a car to fall into the raging water.

Flooding submerges signs and cars on Oak Island, North Carolina late morning Sept. 16, 2024 (Dana Rogosky)

Other videos shot by AccuWeather reporters on the scene Monday morning showed cars and roads underwater in Southport and Carolina Beach. Just after noon, the town of Oak Island, 25 miles southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina, declared a state of emergency. Parts of U.S. 17 were underwater and closed near the town of Supply.

Local law enforcement reported that in Bolivia, North Carolina, more than 3 feet of water covered the parking lot at the Brunswick County courthouse while waist-deep water turned roads into rivers in Carolina Beach.

As of 2 p.m. EDT, an AccuWeather Ambient weather station in Southport headed up the list of rain gauge amounts at 22.89 inches in the last 48 hours. More than 20 inches from other rain gauges in Boiling Spring Lakes, Saint James, Bald Head Island and Oak Island have also been reported. Carolina Beach racked up 18.32 inches of rain between midnight and 1 p.m. EDT Monday.

Heavy rain from the tropical rainstorm will continue to move inland across the Carolinas today and tonight.

This story will be updated.