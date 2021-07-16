Soaking storms to raise flood concerns again in northeastern US
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Jul. 16, 2021 2:58 PM EDT
Friday will feature the first round of a series of drenching storms that will soak the already saturated Northeast this weekend.
Following a lull in shower and thunderstorm activity on Thursday, AccuWeather meteorologists expect showers and thunderstorms to cause more problems associated with flash flooding this weekend in the Northeast.
In a large part of the Northeast, an extremely wet first half of July has the ground saturated and streams running high.
Both Boston and New York City have received well over 8 inches of rain during the first 15 days of the month. Normal rainfall for all of July in Boston is 3.43 inches, while New York City typically receives 4.60 inches.
More rain is forecast to pour down on these two cities and many other metro and rural locations this weekend as a disturbance arrives slowly from the Midwest.
"There is the likelihood of torrential downpours and flash flooding along the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts to the central Appalachians both days of the weekend as the disturbance meets up with an unusually humid air, even for July," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
From Saturday through Sunday night, rainfall amounts ranging from 0.50 of an inch to 1.50 inches of rain are forecast, but some areas could be slammed with amounts ranging from 2-4 inches this weekend. Forecasters caution that a significant amount of that may fall in several hours.
Intense downpours may lead to significant travel delays along sections of busy highways such as interstates 68, 76, 78, 80, 81, 84, 90 and 95.
"In addition to anticipated trouble from flash flooding, some of the thunderstorms can become strong enough to produce locally damaging winds and small hail, especially from western Massachusetts and Connecticut to northern Virginia on Saturday," Anderson said.
The saturated state of the ground can cause some trees to topple more easily when compared to drier and more typical soil conditions in the middle of July.
Even though the weather pattern will be strewn with showers and thunderstorms, it will not rain the entire time even in the wettest locations this weekend.
Those spending time outdoors or on the road in the region should keep an eye out for changing weather conditions. Persistent downpours can cause city streets and underpasses to rapidly fill with water. Small streams could rapidly overflow their banks. Forecasters advise residents to move away from windows if indoors should storms come calling. Tents, picnic pavilions and golf carts do not offer adequate protection from lightning.
"In northernmost New York state and northern New England, the wet weather during the first part of the weekend may help to ease long-term abnormally dry to drought conditions," Anderson said. These areas have dodged a great deal of the rain other areas in the Northeast have experienced.
On Sunday, slightly drier air is forecast to reach areas from northern Ohio to northern Maine. This should result in significantly less shower and thunderstorm activity and may even be enough to prevent a downpour entirely.
This dry push is likely to be a precursor of a slight pattern change for the region.
During much of the first half of July, a southward dip in the jet stream was set up over the Midwest. In this position, a south to southwesterly flow of air helped to pull a great deal of moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. The result has been not only very high humidity, but frequent showers and thunderstorms that produced excessive rainfall that resulted in flash flooding in many locations.
"A slightly cooler and slightly less humid pattern will likely set up across much of the Northeast next week as steering winds flip around to more of a west to northwest, which should cut off the deep supply of moisture from the Gulf and Atlantic," Anderson said.
The pattern will not be free from episodes of rain, however.
There will still be several fronts that pass through the region next week and each one can bring its own round of showers and storms with gusty winds, according to Anderson.
But, at least the threat of flooding rainfall will be reduced as the storms will move more quickly and will have less moisture to work with. With slightly lower humidity levels, drying conditions should improve between the showers and storms as well.
Instead of rain occurring daily or multiple times a day, it may only rain every one out of two or three days in the pattern next week.
In terms of temperature, some nighttime lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s are forecast and it is possible that temperatures dip below the 70-degree mark in the major I-95 cities on one or more nights.
To the east of the Appalachians, where descending air warms, the I-95 corridor and beaches will still flirt with 90 degrees next week. Farther west, highs over the interior Northeast will range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s, with a couple of cooler days where clouds persist.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.