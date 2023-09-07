Severe weather, flooding downpours to break down late-summer heat in Northeast

The thunderstorms will mark the end of the heat wave across the region, but the change in the weather will come with a price as problems from wet weather will linger into the weekend.

The heat and humidity in the Northeast will end with a bang as severe weather precedes a cold front that will cause temperatures to drop.

The clock is ticking on the late-summer swelter in the East, AccuWeather meteorologists say. But even after severe thunderstorms mark the beginning of heat relief, wet weather will stick around and prove problematic through this weekend.

Northeast heat relief to be delayed but not denied

The thunderstorms erased the heat across the northern Plains and much of the Great Lakes on Wednesday. However, heat lingered farther to the east and will try to hold on into Friday along the East Coast.

Residents of New York City have experienced a very warm start to September, but one particular milestone remained elusive through Sunday -- three days in a row of 90-degree Fahrenheit weather, which is an official heat wave.

There were two instances this summer when the city had two-day stretches of 90 or greater temperatures. Both episodes were in July. But, after high temperatures in the 90s now official from Tuesday to Thursday, New York City has finally experienced its first heat wave of the summer, ahead of the late-week wet weather.

A wet and humid end to the week is expected in the Northeast due to an approaching storm and a surge of moisture up the Eastern Seaboard that will help to fuel drenching showers and locally gusty thunderstorms. As temperatures trend downward, humidity levels are likely to remain high or climb even higher.

Locations right along the Eastern Seaboard, like New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., can expect the wet weather to wait until late Thursday night or Friday. Daytime temperatures are forecast to rise into the 90s in many areas along Interstate 95 through Friday. With high humidity factored in, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures could climb to around 100 F.

These potent thunderstorms crossing the area will trigger locally damaging winds into Thursday night from southern parts of Quebec and Ontario to northern Virginia, including major cities such as Ottawa, Buffalo, New York and Washington, D.C.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz explained that the forward progression of the storms will slow down into late week, allowing thunderstorms to linger in the same areas for an extended period of time. As the culprit storm system crawls toward the Atlantic coastline, the risk of severe weather will continue and may ramp up on Friday.

"While incidents of damaging winds may be uncommon, there are likely to be sporadic power outages and tree damage in some neighborhoods where the storms pulse during the afternoon and evening hours," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

The threat of damaging winds will extend to more of the major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor on Friday. The zone from New York City to Philadelphia will avoid storms into Thursday night, but these areas are likely to be in the thick of the severe weather potential during the busy travel afternoon and evening on Friday.

"While thunderstorms will bring the threat of both localized flash flooding and damaging wind gusts into Friday, the primary problem during the weekend will stem from more widespread downpours," Sosnowski said.

"The downpours may not only disrupt travel and outdoor activities but could lead to some incidents of dangerous flash flooding," Sosnowski added.

While long-lived severe weather risks are not expected to linger past Friday, the wet weather will stick around. Round after round of wet weather is likely to target the Northeast, bringing more opportunities for rain in most areas straight through the weekend.

Just as thunderstorms stay away from the mid-Atlantic beaches until Friday evening, it is possible that rain and storms hold off on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, through much of Saturday, allowing at least one good weekend day at the beach. The area is a hot spot for September weekend getaways. The risk of storms and downpours will increase in southeastern Massachusetts and the offshore islands of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket from Saturday night to Sunday.

Forecasters urge those spending time outdoors through this weekend to be on the lookout for changing weather conditions as there will be the potential for sudden lightning strikes.

AccuWeather monitors Hurricane Lee's approach

During next week, all eyes will likely focus on what is destined to become the most powerful hurricane of the 2023 season in the Atlantic. Lee could reach Category 5 intensity as it moves north of the Caribbean as early as this weekend. There is at least one scenario where the hurricane may approach coastal areas of the Northeast next weekend. At the very least, seas and surf will build along much of the Atlantic coast next week as the powerful hurricane turns northward.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.