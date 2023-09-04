Hurricane Lee set to explode to Category-5 strength prior to Caribbean, US impacts

Hurricane Lee may strengthen into a Category 5 storm as it nears the Caribbean islands and eventually tracks toward the United States. At the very least, a significant risk of dangerous rip currents is expected along the East Coast.

AccuWeather meteorologists say Lee will intensify into a powerful hurricane as it traverses the Atlantic basin.

As the peak of Atlantic hurricane season, Sept. 10, draws near, so too could the next tropical threat to the United States.

Hurricane Lee, which developed in the central Atlantic on Tuesday, was located about 250 miles to the east of the Leeward Islands of the eastern Caribbean on Wednesday. Lee is forecast to intensify rapidly into a powerful Category 5 hurricane by the weekend, and AccuWeather forecasters say the long-lasting storm could bring impacts all the way from the Caribbean to the United States and Atlantic Canada.

The above visible satellite image shows Lee, as a tropical storm, churning over the waters of the Atlantic on the afternoon of Wednesday, Sept. 6. (Photo/RAMMB/CIRA)

Lee is expected to strengthen rapidly

"Through Wednesday night, Lee will continue to strengthen, even in the face of northeasterly wind shear," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Joe Bauer.

Strong wind shear, or changing winds with altitude, can quickly tear apart organized tropical systems or make it more challenging for cyclones to develop. A lack of vertical wind shear is optimal for strengthening and tropical organization, and forecasters expect that shear to lessen in Lee's path in the coming days.

"As we move into Thursday and Friday, wind shear is expected to decrease, and at the same time, the storm will move over warmer water," Bauer explained.

As this double whammy of favorable atmospheric conditions comes together, Lee is expected to become the next hurricane in the Atlantic basin and explode into a major hurricane by the weekend.

So far this season, the Atlantic Basin has spawned two major hurricanes, Franklin and Idalia, which both reached peak strength as Category 4 hurricanes on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale with sustained winds between 130 and 156 mph. Franklin tracked through the eastern Caribbean before crossing the island of Hispaniola and strengthening as it tracked just to the northwest of Bermuda during the second half of August. Hurricane Idalia struck the United States in late August, causing devastation in Florida's Big Bend along the Gulf Coast.

AccuWeather forecasters warn that Lee may become even stronger than both Franklin and Idalia, reaching Category-5 status (sustained winds in excess of 157 mph) and becoming the most intense storm of the season.

Track of Lee to sideswipe northeast Caribbean

AccuWeather meteorologists say that Lee will generally take a westward path toward the eastern Caribbean Islands into the weekend.

At this time, the storm is likely to skirt just north of Puerto Rico and the northern Leeward Islands Friday and through the weekend, including the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda. Given Lee's anticipated close proximity to the islands, rain and wind impacts can spread across these locations.

From Saturday into Sunday, the influx in tropical moisture and outer rain bands from Lee is expected to bring rainfall amounts ranging from 1-2 inches (25-50 mm) across the northern Leeward Islands.

Meanwhile, peak tropical gusts across these islands are expected to reach between 40 and 60 mph (60 and 100 km/h) as Lee passes to the northeast this weekend.

Those wind speeds will be well below the peak winds of Lee, with the eyewall expected to stay well to the northeast. Due to the potential impacts of rain and wind expected from the outer rain bands, the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Lee in the Caribbean has been rated as less than 1.

United States on alert for Lee's Impacts

Even as Lee spins well out to sea in the Atlantic Ocean, AccuWeather forecasters say that there is the possibility for the strengthening storm to impact North America, including the United States and Atlantic Canada.

As the storm nears the Eastern Seaboard next week, the beaches can expect rough surf and seas, as well as a significant risk for dangerous rip currents. So far this year, 75 surf zone fatalities in the U.S. were tallied by the National Weather Service (NWS), as of Aug. 31. At least one person died due to rip currents off the coast of New Jersey over Labor Day weekend, and several rescues were conducted.

AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring Lee closely and say there are still several future track scenarios. The timing of when Lee takes a turn to the north will be the main factor in determining the exact impacts along the East Coast beginning next week.

"Steering winds over the storm are forecast to become southerly by the middle of the week, just as the jet stream dips south across the eastern U.S., both of which are forecast to pull Lee northward," explained Bauer.

The behavior of the jet stream as Lee approaches could determine the extent of the direct impacts in the United States. Based on the projected track, direct impacts from Lee are not expected across Florida, Georgia and South Carolina -- states that are still cleaning up from Idalia. However, it could be a different story farther to the north.

Two scenarios for the long-range movement of Hurricane Lee.

If the jet stream plunges southward along the Eastern Seaboard more quickly next week, it should help to protect all of the East Coast from feeling rain and winds from Lee. In this scenario, Bermuda may endure more direct impacts instead.

However, if the jet stream is slower to buckle, and the dip occurs farther inland when Lee approaches, the powerful storm could be pulled closer to the U.S. by steering winds during the middle of next week.

"Right now, the area in the United States that really needs to pay attention includes locations from the Outer Banks of North Carolina up to the Northeast," AccuWeather Chief Broadcast Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, adding that parts of Atlantic Canada could also get direct impacts from Lee next week.

Even though Lee is forecast to lose wind intensity as it moves northward out of the core of warm water in the southern Atlantic, the storm can still be impactful, with heavy rain, gusty winds and storm surge.

AccuWeather meteorologists urge residents along the East Coast to take the advanced warning time to prepare for a tropical impact, including having a preparedness kit packed and a reliable way to receive watches, warnings and updates throughout the storm.

On Monday, AccuWeather became the first source to issue a forecast track map as a tropical wave pushed across the central tropical Atlantic. It later became Tropical Depression 13 as it moved over warm waters on Tuesday morning. At 5 p.m. EDT Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center named the system Tropical Storm Lee, which it upgraded to a hurricane at 5 p.m. EDT Wednesday.

