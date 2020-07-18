Severe thunderstorms to continue to threaten the Midwest, Great Lakes to end the weekend
Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Jul. 19, 2020 3:52 AM
A large storm cell was seen in Fairbury, Illinois, on July 15, as the National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for the area.
In the wake of damaging thunderstorms that rolled across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest both Friday and Saturday, additional threats of thunderstorm activity will continue through the end of the weekend across the region.
At the peak of their intensity, a whopping 101-mph wind gust was reported in Churchs Ferry, North Dakota, on Friday. While wind gusts of that caliber are not expected this weekend, there will be thunderstorms capable of producing life-threatening hazards.
The thunderstorms set to target the Great Lakes on Sunday will have plenty of "fuel" for development as hot and humid air surges northward into the region. A storm system in the upper levels of the atmosphere tracking along the Canadian border will also be in place to provide the forcing mechanism needed to spark severe thunderstorms once again.
Abnormally dry conditions have crept northward through the Great Lakes region in recent weeks according to the US Drought Monitor, so the expected rainfall in the area will help to alleviate those concerns. On a positive note, assuming the storms don't bring damage to particular communities, drenching downpours may help to water some fields, orchards, vineyards, lawns and backyard gardens along the way.
Into the day on Sunday, the threat for locally drenching thunderstorms will shift eastward through the Great Lakes and into portions of the interior Northeast.
For places like Minneapolis and Duluth, Minnesota, a much-needed thunderstorm-free day is in store to close out the weekend.
For those trying to escape the oppressive heat settling in, this could spell trouble for anyone planning on boating or heading to area beaches across the eastern Great Lakes during the afternoon hours.
Severe thunderstorms will be less widespread on Sunday when compared to Friday night and Saturday, but storms from central Ohio to southeastern Canada could turn severe at the close of the weekend.
Meteorologists are concerned about heavy downpours, that can cause localized flooding issues, as well as strong wind gusts up to an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph. Following the thunderstorms that brought wind damage Thursday afternoon and evening, another round of wind may make it easier for tree limbs to topple.
The storms will bring along a cool shot of air and rain that can bring relief to some areas that will be sweltering away in the throes of a midsummer heat wave that will bring highs approaching 100 F and put long-standing records dating back to the turn of the 20th century in jeopardy.
Monday will bring much more comfortable conditions for the Great Lakes, while the Northeast Atlantic coast is threatened by gusty thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo