Severe thunderstorms to continue in storm-weary Midwest on Sunday

After a rather active week in terms of severe weather, another wave of storms is projected to develop from the Dakotas to Wisconsin on Sunday.

This man was trapped inside his truck by severe floodwaters in North Wood County Park and Campground in Arpin, Wisconsin, on Aug. 1. He was trying to close the park’s gates and was rescued via raft.

Over the last week, areas from the Plains to the Ohio Valley have turned into a hotbed for severe weather, and AccuWeather forecasters are once again putting locations across the Midwest on alert for robust thunderstorms this weekend.

More than 1,050 filtered storm reports were collected between Monday, July 29 and Friday, Aug. 2 with the majority of them originating from the corridor from the Dakotas to Kentucky as rounds of storms pulsed through the region. The filtering of storm reports is meant to sift out duplicate reports for the same instance of wind, hail or tornadoes to ensure an accurate count for a particular event.

Into Saturday night, a storm diving southeastward out of the northern Rocky Mountains sparked severe weather in parts of Minnesota. Hail up to the size of golf balls fell in some of the strongest thunderstorms.

Forecasters say strong to severe thunderstorms can redevelop from the Dakotas to central Wisconsin through the remainder of the weekend.

From Sunday evening to Sunday night, locations from South Dakota to southwest Wisconsin will face the risk for severe storms to produce flooding downpours, hail and locally damaging wind gusts.

Into early week, rounds of rain and thunderstorms will continue to impact a similar region from the Front Range to the Great Lakes as numerous waves of energy advance across the northern Plains.

A heavy swath of rainfall can set up across central Minnesota through central Michigan from late Sunday to Monday night with anywhere from 1-3 inches of rain possible.

AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to monitor the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms and flooding into the upcoming week.

