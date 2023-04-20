Severe storms will shift focus to the South, Eastern Seaboard into the weekend

Thunderstorms will continue their march toward the Gulf and East coasts from Friday into Saturday, as AccuWeather forecasters warn more storms containing strong winds, hail and tornadoes are possible.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. A severe weather outbreak will continue to threaten millions of Americans from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and mid-Atlantic through the end of the week.

Severe thunderstorms will advance into the southern and eastern United States late this week and into this weekend, continuing a multiday outbreak of severe weather that has already spawned multiple tornadoes and damaging thunderstorms this week.

The storm system and cold front responsible for the continued severe thunderstorm threat is the same one that produced a deadly tornado in Oklahoma on Wednesday and could spark more gusty storms and twisters on Thursday from Texas to the Midwest as it continues to work to the east.

Ahead of the storm and front, a warm and somewhat humid air mass will help provide fuel for the development of thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday from the Mississippi Valley to the East Coast, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. Destructive wind gusts over 60 mph, damaging hail, torrential downpours and even a few tornadoes will all be possible across more than a dozen states.

Threat shifts from Plains, Midwest on Thursday into the South on Friday

The most active day for severe weather for the late-week period will likely come on Thursday, with the risk area extending over 1,000 miles from Texas to Wisconsin. Cities included in that zone from the afternoon into Thursday night will be Austin, and Dallas, Texas; Little Rock, Arkansas; St. Louis and Chicago.

Perhaps the greatest concern with Thursday's storms will be the size of the hail expected to fall from thunderstorms, especially in Texas, where hail at least the size of golf balls (1.75 inches in diameter) will be possible. On Wednesday, AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell experienced a terrifying moment while storm chasing in Oklahoma when 3-inch diameter hail smashed into the windshield of the truck he was traveling in.

While thunderstorms will begin to wane in intensity late on Thursday night, they will continue to march south and east into early Friday.

"A cluster of strong thunderstorms and heavy rain may be ongoing to start the day across southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana, bringing the threat of flooding," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

Later on Friday, thunderstorms are expected to organize in two main areas — one closer to the Gulf Coast and the other farther north in the Mississippi Valley.

"The thunderstorms from Friday morning will continue to shift east across southern Louisiana during the day, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds," said Douty. Meanwhile, farther north across eastern Arkansas, western Tennessee and northern Mississippi, additional strong storms are expected to form in the afternoon, he added.

The cities of Houston, Memphis and New Orleans are among those that can experience a severe thunderstorm during the daytime hours on Friday. In Nashville, the threat of gusty storms will wait until after dark on Friday night.

While only ‘some’ risk for severe weather will exist at the end of the week, — according to the threat tier used by AccuWeather meteorologists — any storm can produce flooding downpours and gusty winds, while a select few may produce damaging gusts ranging from 55–65 mph. The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ to end the week will be 75 mph.

Heavy rain and strong winds are the biggest concern with storms on Friday. However, there is an outside chance that a severe storm or two could produce a tornado, but that risk will be much lower compared to earlier in the week farther west.

Severe storms will rumble toward the East Coast on Saturday

The system triggering the severe weather will finally move off the East Coast later this weekend but not before bringing one more day of strong thunderstorms to parts of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic on Saturday.

"As the cold front moves east of the Appalachians and collides with the unseasonably warm air in place across the East on Saturday afternoon, thunderstorms can once again bring damaging winds and hail," said Douty. "The greatest risk will be across the central and eastern Carolinas and into southern Virginia."

Damaging winds of 60 to 70 mph — with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph and hail the size of quarters (an inch in diameter) or greater — will again be a big concern for those with outdoor weekend plans, but a greater risk of tornadoes may also exist on Saturday in comparison to Friday.

Forecasters say although the greatest threat for severe weather will focus on cities such as Charleston, South Carolina; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; and Richmond, Virginia; areas farther north in the mid-Atlantic won't avoid the storm risk entirely. However, some limitations could exist in regard to the severity of the storms there.

"Clouds will help to limit the instability, or the amount of energy available for thunderstorm development, from northern Virginia north to eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey," said Douty. "Despite that, storms can still bring gusty winds and downpours [to these locations]."

Those who are making outdoor plans in the East on Saturday, because of the recent return of nice, warmer weather, will want to stay weather aware and be prepared to take action and head to shelter should severe storms threaten. Having the ability to receive timely weather warnings, such as from the AccuWeather app, is a must.

Much cooler, quieter weather will return to much of the South and East behind the thunderstorms into Sunday and early next week, forecasters say.

