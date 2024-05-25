Severe storms to rumble across the Central states through early week

Outdoor events may be altered as hazards ranging from tornadoes and destructive hail to damaging winds continue into early this week. Central U.S. residents are urged to monitor their risk for storms.

After days of severe weather in the Plains and Midwest, Friday, May 24, was more of the same, with damaging winds and pelting hail.

As the Memorial Day holiday weekend continues, featuring numerous outdoor get-togethers and parades across the nation as America honors the U.S. military personnel who gave all, some areas of the Central states will be threatened by robust storms and severe weather hazards over the upcoming days.

Severe thunderstorms swept through the center of the nation Saturday afternoon and night. These thunderstorms brought numerous reports of damaging wind gusts, hail and tornadoes across Kansas, Oklahoma and north-central Texas.

A weather advisory is posted and fans have been asked to clear the stands as storm clouds move in over the Indianapolis Motor Speedway forcing a delay for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

A tornado was reported to have moved through Interstate 35 between Sanger and Valley View, Texas, Saturday evening, where multiple homes and vehicles were damaged, according to Denton County officials. Additional reports of a tornado came through Saturday night in Rogers and Bentonville, Arkansas. At least 15 deaths were also reported in the wake of the tornadoes in the South.

On Sunday morning and afternoon, a possible derecho led to widespread wind damage along a path extending hundreds of miles from northern Arkansas and southern Missouri into Kentucky. The complex of thunderstorms responsible for that damage continued plowing east into the night across the Ohio Valley and the Appalachians.

Additional thunderstorms formed across the Mississippi and Ohio Valleys Sunday afternoon and night, producing numerous reports of severe weather across the region.

Severe thunderstorms bringing damaging winds, hail and multiple reported large tornadoes moved through western and central Kentucky Saturday evening, resulting in significant damage in Crider and Dawson Springs, Kentucky, as well as multiple injuries.

The governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, issued a state of emergency for the state due to numerous reports of tornadoes and wind damage Sunday night.

Memorial Day thunderstorms across the south-central U.S.

By Memorial Day, forecasters warn that the risk for strong to severe storms will shift back to the South Central states. Residents with outdoor holiday plans across central and northeastern Texas, southern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, central and southern Mississippi and Alabama are urged to keep a close watch on the weather pattern as Monday draws closer.

Large hail, defined as hail stones with a diameter ranging between 1 to 1.75 inches, can be produced within storms across this zone from Monday afternoon to Monday evening.

Gusty winds of 55 to 65 mph can disrupt events and easily overturn pop-up canopies often used at outdoor picnics and campgrounds. The strongest winds on Monday can reach up to the AccuWeather StormMax™ of 75 mph.

Energy pushing into the south-central states Tuesday afternoon will bring additional chances for thunderstorm development, some of which can turn severe.

Locations from far eastern New Mexico into Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and portions of Colorado and Kansas will face some risk for severe thunderstorms into the overnight hours. Forecasters warn that the strongest storms that develop can bring large hail, torrential downpours and damaging wind gusts.

There will also be a risk of severe weather across the East on Monday, from the Southeast states north to New England.

