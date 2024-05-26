At least 5 dead, dozens injured, as suspected tornadoes leave destruction in Texas and Oklahoma

Copied

Damage left by a suspected tornado on May 25 in Claremore, Oklahoma. (Image: Brandon Clement)

At least five people are dead, including children, after severe weather spawned several reported tornadoes that tore a path of destruction across Texas and Oklahoma overnight.

Standing in front of what was left of a destroyed AP Travel Center near Valley View, Texas, about 55 miles north of Fort Worth, Sheriff Ray Sappington confirmed the deaths in what he described as mobile and modular homes in rural Cooke County on Saturday night. "Major damage, there were fatalities, we still have search and rescue back in there," he told Dallas television station WFAA.

Sappington said at least two additional children in Cooke County were also reported missing in the wake of the storm, and crews were continuing search-and-rescue efforts amidst the destruction.

"It took some time to get back in there because of all the damage with the power lines, and trees were down. It was kind of a monumental task just to get back to where they were,” Sappington said.

Sheriff Sappington also said 60 to 80 people were injured at the AP Travel Center between Valley View and Sanger early Sunday morning during the storm.

At least 26 tornadoes touch down throughout the Midwest on Tuesday, May 21, following days of consistent warnings from AccuWeather experts.

Several miles down the road, near the town of Sanger, a suspected tornado overturned tractor-trailer trucks and motorhomes, damaged homes and knocked down power lines and trees throughout the area, Dawn Cobb, a Denton County, Texas, spokesperson, said in a news release. Deputies responded to multiple locations, including “homes and RV trailer parks.”

The fire department in the city of Denton, about 37 miles north of Forth Worth, Texas, posted on X that emergency personnel were responding to a marina “for multiple victims, some reported trapped.”

DENTON FD sending 4 Medics, Rescue, Batt 1 to Marina Circle at Ray Roberts for multiple victims, some reported trapped. E6/M6 enroute to Sanger Fire Station to help cover calls. Major damage at the county line on Lone Oak Road. @cityofdentontx @DentonScanner @DFWscanner pic.twitter.com/MXIe6JzZkK — City of Denton Fire Department (@DentonFireDept) May 26, 2024

Across state lines, damage was also reported throughout Rogers County, Oklahoma, after a possible tornado.

About 28 miles east of Tulsa, police in Claremore, Oklahoma, said the city was “shut down” due to storm damage, including downed power lines, trees and inaccessible roads. Officials say the damage is extensive and power will be out for much of the city “for an extended period of time.”

Damage left by a suspected tornado on May 25 in Claremore, Oklahoma. (Image: Brandon Clement)

According to poweroutage.us, around 90,000 homes and businesses throughout Missouri were without power early Sunday, 37,000 in Kansas, more than 50,000 in Texas, 100,000 in Arkansas and 24,000 in Oklahoma.

Homes were leveled by an overnight tornado on Mary 26 in Decatur, Arkansas. (Image: Brandon Clement)

Damage left by a suspected tornado in Bentonville, Arkansas, on May 25. (Image: Brandon Clement)

The severe weather danger this Memorial Day weekend isn't over. AccuWeather meteorologists say storms on Sunday will have the capacity to produce several tornadoes, some of which can have the potential to be long-track tornadoes that can create a path of damage for 25 miles or longer.

"In some of the more powerful instances, wind gusts will reach or exceed Category 1 hurricane force, which is 74 mph, in some of the storms through Monday," pointed out AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

As storms progress into the Midwest, Ohio and Tennessee valleys on Sunday, another high risk for severe thunderstorms will arise, specifically across southern Illinois, southern Indiana and western Kentucky.