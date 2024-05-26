Millions at risk for severe weather in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Memorial Day

Outdoor parades and observances can be interrupted by heavy rain and severe thunderstorms on Monday, as storms rumble east toward the Atlantic coast.

From the Carolinas to Connecticut, drenching thunderstorms could get in the way of lots of Memorial Day plans.

A stormy Memorial Day weekend across the nation will end with another risk of severe weather in the Northeast, where AccuWeather meteorologists warn that storms packing damaging winds, hail and torrential rain can impact outdoor observances for the holiday.

Following a relative lull in storm activity on Sunday in the region, Monday will be a different story. The same storm system that led to the deadly storms and tornadoes in the nation's midsection on Saturday and Saturday night, and a 'high' risk for severe weather in the Mississippi and Ohio valleys on Sunday, will emerge closer to the East Coast for the holiday.

Lightning strikes the torch of the Statue of Liberty in New York City on April 3, 2024. (Dan Martland)

"After multiple days in a row of the central U.S. facing severe weather, the threat will finally shift eastward on Memorial Day," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. "The risk will extend from the Carolinas northward into New York State, parts of New England and even into southern Canada."

'Strong winds, downpours and dangerous lightning' a concern

While some heavy rain and gusty thunderstorms may be ongoing as Monday dawns in the Appalachians and East, it is the afternoon and evening hours that will feature the biggest risk for severe weather. This will especially be the case from northern North Carolina into Virginia, the nation's capital, Maryland, the eastern half of Pennsylvania and far southern New York, where AccuWeather meteorologists have issued a 'moderate' risk for severe storms.

"In the zone of greatest risk, there is enough spin in the atmosphere such that a few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out," said Pydynowski. "In addition to this threat, strong winds, downpours and dangerous lightning can slow travel and impact outdoor events and gatherings."

A much larger area will have at least some risk for severe weather, covering over a dozen states from Georgia north to Vermont and Ohio east to Connecticut.

Included in the risk area are millions of Americans and the cities of Baltimore, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh and Washington, D.C., as well as portions of Interstates 76, 80, 81, 87, 90 and 95

With many people likely to be traveling back home after spending time away over the holiday weekend, the weather can lead to flight delays and lengthen what is already expected to be a slow drive in some areas.

Additionally, for those looking to spend some last minute time at the beaches before heading back to work and school on Tuesday, the prospect of severe thunderstorms is an especially dangerous one, due to limited options for quick shelter.

"With so many people having outdoor plans on Memorial Day, it will be critically important for people to have ways to receive important alerts and warnings about severe weather," pointed out Pydynowski. "People in the risk area should download the AccuWeather App and make sure they have audible alerts enabled."

A break from severe weather after Monday?

The risk for severe weather has been relentless across the country throughout the month of May, but AccuWeather meteorologists are offering a dose of optimism in the coming days, at least in the Great Lakes and Northeast.

Following the severe storm risk on Memorial Day, and more run-of-the-mill non-severe thundershower activity on Tuesday, high pressure will build into the region and shut off the risk for feisty storms until at least next weekend.

Accompanying the high pressure system will also be fairly comfortable weather conditions, with lower humidity levels and temperatures expected to be in the 60s and 70s for most.

