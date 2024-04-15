Severe storms to rattle mid-Atlantic into midweek

A system with a history of producing hail and damaging winds will drop slowly southward across the mid-Atlantic into Monday night and stall on Tuesday.

AccuWeather’s Bernie Rayno and Joe Lundberg break down the long-range forecast for the entire U.S. over the coming week.

While the main threat for severe weather will be in the central United States through Tuesday, gusty to locally severe storms will erupt in parts of the Eastern states into Wednesday, AccuWeather meteorologists caution.

The storms will erupt along a southward-sagging front that was responsible for dozens of incidents of strong wind gusts and hail from Ohio to Pennsylvania Sunday afternoon and evening. Hail to the size of golf balls and gusts to 60 mph occurred in some of the strongest storms.

Hail of this size can damage vehicles and, when pushed by strong winds, can break windows.

The risk of severe weather from Monday afternoon to Monday evening will extend from near Interstate 81 in Virginia, eastward to part of the Delmarva Peninsula and southeastern Virginia and southward to the approximate northern half of North Carolina.

Cities that could be hit by storms bringing brief downpours, hail and high winds from Tuesday afternoon to Tuesday evening include Roanoke, Richmond and Norfolk, Virginia; Salisbury and Ocean City, Maryland; and Greensboro, Raleigh and Elizabeth City, North Carolina; AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

On Tuesday, the same frontal boundary may weaken but remain strong enough to cause issues.

The front should continue to help set off thunderstorms -- some of which can be gusty and possibly locally severe. The overall area may change only slightly in that it may be orientated more from northwest to southeast -- pushing farther to the north in western Virginia and including more of West Virginia and sagging farther to the south in eastern North Carolina. A push of dry air may keep storms away from southeastern Maryland and much of southeastern Virginia.

At midweek, the front will begin to push back to the northeast across the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic region as a potent storm system travels across the Great Lakes region.

"The combination of the front, surging warmth and moisture will be enough to trigger showers and thunderstorms from western parts of New York, northeastern Ohio, West Virginia and western Pennsylvania to Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey," Douty explained. "But, at this time, cloud cover may be a limiting factor against widespread severe weather in part of this zone."

However, where the sun emerges and temperatures jump to warm levels, the potential for storms turning severe with strong wind gusts, hail, torrential downpours and perhaps even a couple of tornadoes will increase. AccuWeather's team of meteorologists will be watching the situation closely.

Any thunderstorm, regardless of severity, has the potential to trigger a lightning strike in the immediate vicinity without notice. Experts urge anyone outside to move indoors at the first rumble of thunder.

