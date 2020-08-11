Weather News
News / Severe Weather
Severe storms to fire up over Plains, Midwest to close work week
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Aug. 12, 2020 6:47 AM
An Iowa state trooper captured wind speeds topping 90 mph during the worst part of the derecho that hit Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Aug. 10.
After severe thunderstorms struck portions of the Dakotas on Tuesday, meteorologists say that some of the same areas may again be at risk for volatile weather on Wednesday.
While much of Wednesday will be free of thunderstorms, that will begin to change by late afternoon or evening as an approaching cold front combined with the heating of the day will set the stage for severe weather in parts of the northern Plains.
"A cold front will dig into eastern Montana Wednesday evening and initiate some explosive storms for portions of the northern Plains," stated AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert. "Atmospheric conditions are such that storms that fire up over this area can become severe very quickly," she continued.
Cities such as Williston, North Dakota and Rapid City, South Dakota, will be at risk before storms move eastward overnight. Therefore, the threat will continue even long after the sun sets. Residents of Bismarck, North Dakota; Pierre, South Dakota; and North Platte, Nebraska, will need to have a way to get weather warnings later Wednesday night, with dangerous thunderstorms expected to continue while many people are sleeping.
"Damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain will be the main threats with these storms Wednesday evening into the overnight," Gilbert said. "However, a few of the strongest storms may be able to unleash large hail, hail that measures more than 2 inches in diameter," she cautioned.
Any storms with particularly large hail would be most likely as storms initially develop. Thereafter, the flooding downpours and damaging wind gusts would become the primary hazards. Those traveling on interstates 90 or 94, or any other roads in the area are reminded to turn around and find an alternate route if a flooded roadway is encountered.
As the cold front continues to slowly move eastward on Thursday, so too will the severe threat. Since the front will be slow moving, some of the same areas will have a chance for severe thunderstorms on both Wednesday and Thursday.
Locations in the eastern Dakotas such as Fargo, North Dakota and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will be more likely to have severe weather on Thursday than on Wednesday. Any storms that form farther west will likely develop as an area of low pressure develops along the front overnight Thursday night.
The severe threat may continue into Friday, primarily targeting much of Minnesota.
The severe threat may continue into Friday, primarily targeting much of Minnesota.