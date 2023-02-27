Severe storms spawn tornadoes across southern Plains, unleash winds over 110 mph in Texas

Tornado damage was reported in Kansas and thousands were without power in Texas as a line of damaging storms marched east across the central U.S. late Sunday.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. There was a lightning show in McLean, Texas, as severe weather with tornado-warned storms moved through the area.

Multiple tornadoes were confirmed on Sunday as a line of severe thunderstorms rushed through Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

Severe weather first began to take shape just before 4 p.m. CST on Sunday, prompting several high wind gust reports as storms moved through Kansas and Oklahoma. Multiple wind gusts of 70 mph or higher were reported in locations as Amarillo, Texas, and Hutchinson, Texas.

As the line of severe weather continued to move eastward, higher wind gusts were reported. By Sunday evening, a 81 mph thunderstorm wind gust was reported near Sublete, Kansas.

The highest wind gust report on Sunday came in Memphis, Texas, where a 114 mph gust was observed at 6:37 p.m. CST. Wind-driven hail also knocked out windows in the town, according to the National Weather Service. In McLean, Texas, a garage door was blown in on a business in the city.

The severe thunderstorm as it moved through Memphis, Texas.

The National Weather Service confirmed multiple tornadoes throughout the day on Sunday, with the first being observed to the northwest of Kalvesta, Kansas, located to the east of Garden City. To the south of Dodge City, damage was reported in the Kansas counties of Meade and Seward.

“In [the town of] Liberal, four to five homes had moderate to severe damage and another 10-12 experienced moderate damage,” Sward County Director of Emergency Management Greg Standard told AccuWeather.

Standard also said one person had minor injuries as a result of the storm and was treated and then released from a local hospital. Several power lines were damaged and in need of repairs in the county. More than 49,000 customers were without power in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas as of Sunday night.

Lightning erupts during a severe thunderstorm in Texas on Feb. 26, 2023.

As the day turned to night, a sudden influx of tornado warnings, including multiple citing confirmed tornadoes, were issued by the National Weather Service in Oklahoma. One of the confirmed tornadoes was east of Vinson, Oklahoma. Other tornadoes were confirmed near Hobart and Angora, Oklahoma.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

To the west of Sweetwater, Oklahoma, a house and barn were significantly damaged and no longer standing after the tornadic cell rolled through the area. Buildings were destroyed and several trees were uprooted and snapped.

A severe thunderstorm in Donley County, Texas, on Feb. 26, 2023.

"A agricultural barn and equipment was scattered across the farm to market road," Wheeler County EMC Ken Daughtry told AccuWeather.

Severe storms are forecast to continue to push northeastward into parts of southern and eastern Kansas, northwestern Arkansas and Missouri into early Monday. AccuWeather forecasters say those traveling across parts of northern Texas, Oklahoma into southeastern Kansas and Missouri could face travel disruptions, including flight delays or cancellations due to area thunderstorms, low visibility on roadways in heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.