Severe thunderstorm threat to span 11 central US states Sunday into Monday

A powerful storm set to push across the Plains later this weekend into the start of next week will bring the threat of hail, downpours, high winds and isolated tornadoes.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Energy from the storm bringing multiple hazards to California will set the table for severe weather across the southern Plains this weekend.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that a severe weather threat is brewing across the country's center this weekend, which will span across 11 states into the start of next week. On Sunday alone, approximately 9.42 million residents will be enveloped in the severe weather threat zone, including Oklahoma City; Wichita, Kansas; and Springfield, Missouri.

The storm of interest began its cross-country journey in California, where it plunged southward across California and brought blizzard conditions to the mountains of Southern California on Thursday, and Friday, widespread power outages and swaths of drenching rainfall. On Saturday morning, portions of Los Angeles and San Diego were still bearing the brunt of the storms' rampage with continued rounds of torrential rain. At 5 a.m. PST on Saturday, roughly 47,000 customers across Southern California from San Luis Obispo County to San Diego County were without power, according to PowerOutage.us, with the statewide outages climbing to nearly 119,000.

From Saturday to Sunday, this feature will traverse over the Four Corners and eventually emerge from the rugged terrain of the southern Rockies into the southern Plains. Here, it will gather strength as ingredients combine to initiate a swiftly moving band of intense thunderstorms.

Once this storm pushes out of New Mexico on Sunday, strong winds are expected to pick up on the back side and can bring elevated fire weather conditions with low relative humidities and dry conditions in place. Outdoor burning is not recommended across New Mexico and southeastern Colorado to the Big Bend region of Texas on Sunday. Residents are warned that any fires that develop could spread rapidly.

Forecasters say that the line of thunderstorms can develop by Sunday afternoon and evening across parts of northern Texas and western Oklahoma and can bring a range of severe weather threats, from hail and powerful winds to even isolated tornadoes.

"The greatest threat of severe weather will unfold after dark and last through about midnight from north-central Texas into southwestern Missouri. This includes portions of Interstates 35, 40 and 44," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger.

Severe thunderstorms that ramp up after dark can become a powerful threat as they can bring nocturnal tornadoes. Experts recommend having a severe weather safety plan in place and a method to receive watches and warnings when such situations arise, as they can provide residents with crucial minutes of lead time to get to safety if disaster strikes.

Storms that ramp up Sunday afternoon and evening across northern Texas and Oklahoma will continue to push northeastward into parts of southern and eastern Kansas, northwestern Arkansas and Missouri through the overnight hours. Areas facing the highest risk for severe storms will be from the eastern Texas Panhandle to northeastern Oklahoma and southeastern Kansas. The associated cold front with this feature will be a prominent player in igniting gusty winds, torrential downpours and strong-to-severe thunderstorms.

Those traveling across parts of northern Texas, Oklahoma into southeastern Kansas and Missouri could face travel disruptions Sunday into Monday, including flight delays or cancellations due to area thunderstorms, low visibility on roadways in heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and monitor for changing conditions as this robust storm takes shape across the Central states later this weekend.

"Severe weather may continue into the early morning hours on Monday, even if it becomes more isolated in nature. Rain and thunderstorms are likely to roll through St. Louis just before sunrise, with some storms expected to pack a strong punch as they roll through," noted Deger.

The parent storm will continue to push northeastward Monday and Monday evening, bringing some risk for severe thunderstorms from the Missouri-Illinois border to central Ohio, eastern Kentucky and Tennessee. Damaging wind gusts can range from 60-70 mph at times in the strongest thunderstorms, with the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph.

In addition to the severe weather threat, this storm will also spread rounds of steady rainfall from central Kansas, southeastern Nebraska and Iowa to southern Wisconsin. From Sunday evening to Monday, these regions can gather 1-2 inches of rain as this feature tracks northeastward, with localized amounts of up to 3 inches possible.

Once this potent storm reaches the Great Lakes, the northern flank of the storm will meet cold Arctic air from Canada, and areas from northern Wisconsin and northern Michigan to New England will face the risk of snow and ice from Monday to Tuesday night as a result.

