Ken Clark spent four decades forecasting the weather for AccuWeather before he retired in 2018. Clark, who resides in Southern California, specialized in forecasting weather across the West. The magnitude of this week’s historic storm impacting the state caused him to share his thoughts on its severity. “This will be an epic storm for much of Southern California,” Clark said, adding that in his 27 years of living in the region, this storm has the potential to drop more snow at lower elevations in Southern California than any other he had seen in his years of forecasting. Clark said that he believed that portions of the San Gabriel Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains will get in excess of 6 feet of snow at elevations above 6,000 feet.
AccuWeather meteorologists say that winds of 60-75 mph will create blizzard conditions and nearly impossible travel through some of the passes. “Not only will travel be very difficult due to the blizzard conditions, but there will also be a risk of avalanches due to the heavy snow. The risk of avalanches even extends after the last flakes fall and, as a result, any skiers or snowboarders will be urged to exercise additional caution,” forecasters say.
Two bald eagles in Southern California are working hard to make sure their eggs stay warm as a winter storm brings cold weather and snow to the area. Video footage of the nest, which is located northeast of San Bernardino in Big Bear, California, showed snow covering the majority of the eagles’ home. The eagles took turns sitting on the eggs to keep them warm. Surrounding tree limbs and the eagles’ feathers can be seen moving around as gusty winds blow through the area. According to AccuWeather forecasters, 3 to 4 feet of snow is expected to fall in the town of Big Bear Lake by Sunday morning. Temperatures in Big Bear will remain just below freezing, but gusty winds will make it feel much cooler. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures are expected to dip into the single digits Friday night.
With snow in the air, eagles in a nest in Big Bear, California, were working to keep a pair of eggs warm as a winter storm swept through California on Feb. 23.
“Highway 17 between Santa Cruz and San Jose [is] completely shut down because of a big rig that jackknifed, heavy snow [and] trees coming down because of all that snow,” KRON reporter Will Tran said in a video update on Friday morning. Although Tran is located several miles from where the crash occurred, traffic can be seen backed up to his location. “In a perfect world, those cars would have no problem just going from San Jose to Santa Cruz, but they’re stacked up,” Tran said. He also noted that while it is raining at his current location, snow has reportedly been making a mess of the highway closer to where the crash occurred. A photo shared by the National Weather Service (NWS) Bay Area office showed snow completely burying a large section of Highway 17. “Right now though, there is no estimated time on when Highway 17 will be reopened in both directions,” said Tran.
Blizzard warnings have been issued in three Southern California counties ahead of an “epic” winter storm. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Los Angeles issued its first blizzard warning since 1989 for the higher elevations of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. “Snow accumulations up to 5 feet and wind gusts in excess of 55 mph are expected,” the NWS Los Angeles office wrote in its warning. On Thursday night, the NWS office in San Diego issued its first blizzard warning ever for the San Bernardino County mountains. “Travel will be very difficult to impossible due to the extremely heavy snow and extremely high winds expected,” the NWS San Diego office wrote in its warning. Both blizzard warnings went into effect early Friday morning and will continue until 4 p.m. PST Saturday unless noted otherwise.
Extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer geared up for winter weather and trekked along closed highways in Southern California as dangerous winter storm conditions developed. “It is getting brutal up here on Inspiration Point along Highway 2. Blizzard conditions developing,” Timmer said from the trail in San Bernardino County, California. Inspiration Point is a popular hiking trail in Southern California that stands 7,500 feet above sea level. “Look at down there, look at that, it’s ripping,” Timmer said as the winds howled and snow could be seen blowing about. During the day on Friday, near-whiteout conditions will be possible. By Saturday, 5 to 6 feet of snow is forecast to fall at Inspiration Point. Timmer notes this will be the “worst winter storm” to impact the area in decades.
