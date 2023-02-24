Ken Clark spent four decades forecasting the weather for AccuWeather before he retired in 2018. Clark, who resides in Southern California, specialized in forecasting weather across the West. The magnitude of this week’s historic storm impacting the state caused him to share his thoughts on its severity. “This will be an epic storm for much of Southern California,” Clark said, adding that in his 27 years of living in the region, this storm has the potential to drop more snow at lower elevations in Southern California than any other he had seen in his years of forecasting. Clark said that he believed that portions of the San Gabriel Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains will get in excess of 6 feet of snow at elevations above 6,000 feet.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that winds of 60-75 mph will create blizzard conditions and nearly impossible travel through some of the passes. “Not only will travel be very difficult due to the blizzard conditions, but there will also be a risk of avalanches due to the heavy snow. The risk of avalanches even extends after the last flakes fall and, as a result, any skiers or snowboarders will be urged to exercise additional caution,” forecasters say.