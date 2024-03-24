Risk of severe weather to continue into midweek

A risk to lives and property will exist for parts of the Midwest and Gulf Coast through Wednesday due to severe thunderstorms.

Before the end of March, severe storms are expected to return to the Plains as snow returns to the Upper Midwest.

Strong thunderstorms, some packing tornadoes, developed Sunday evening and continued into Monday night across the central United States. The likelihood of severe weather will proceed into midweek in the Southeast, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

Risk of severe weather to continue farther east Tuesday, Wednesday

Just like Monday, there will be two areas of severe weather of concern for Tuesday.

One area will extend over part of the Midwest, centered on Indiana.

The risk of severe weather will extend northward into the Lower Peninsula of Michigan, where just a few days earlier, there had been accumulating snow and slippery travel. The risk of storms packing strong wind gusts will extend as far to the east as Ohio on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

As the southernmost complex or line of thunderstorms continues to move, the risk of severe weather will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front associated with the parent storm over the Upper Midwest advances. However, the main modes of severe weather will be in transition.

"At this time, the main threats from severe weather on Tuesday in the Gulf Coast states and then in the zone from northeastern Florida to southern Georgia and part of South Carolina on Wednesday will be from flooding downpours and strong wind gusts," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

As is the case with any severe thunderstorm, a tornado cannot be totally ruled out. Because some of the storms will be near the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean, there is the risk of a waterspout as well near the coast.

A new round of severe weather is likely to ramp up during the first few days of April.

While the details, such as the scope, intensity and areal coverage of the severe weather will unfold in the coming days, the first storms may erupt in parts of Texas and the southern Plains later on April 1 and continue to push eastward, while expanding northward over the Southern states on April 2 and 3.

At this time, all modes of severe weather, including tornadoes, are possible, including the risk of some severe weather well after dark.

