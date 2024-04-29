Residents clean up after deadly tornado outbreak, including an EF4, struck central US

Residents of seven states began the difficult job of cleaning up from dozens of tornadoes over the weekend that killed 4 people.

Copied

Tornadoes were captured on camera from Texas to Iowa on April 26 as severe storms tore through the Midwest, damaging airports, knocking out power and leaving communities in ruins.

Cleanup is underway Monday after a four-day tornado outbreak that brought dozens of tornadoes from the Great Plains into the midwestern United States, killing at least four people and injuring dozens across several states.

A tornado in southern Oklahoma at Marietta was rated EF4 by the National Weather Service Monday afternoon, with winds as high as 170 mph and a track of 27 miles.

Deadly weekend tornado outbreak

Over 170 preliminary tornado reports were issued by storm spotters. The National Weather Service confirmed four EF3 tornadoes as of Monday morning, with an additional 23 tornadoes of lesser ratings, and it will add to that total this week after new storm surveys.

Storms were forecast a week ahead of time

A week before the tornado outbreak, AccuWeather warned of possible tornadic storms. Several days ahead of the prime days of severe weather, AccuWeather meteorologists issued high-risk zones for severe weather into Saturday night.

Tornado reports April 26-28, 2024.

Severe weather began Thursday with big hail and tornadoes

The severe storms began early Thursday in Oklahoma and more erupted in eastern Colorado, southeastern Wyoming, and northwestern Kansas late Thursday afternoon. A landspout was filmed in Akron, Colorado, and hail pounded towns in Kansas, while a needle tornado was captured on film in northwestern Kansas. No injuries and little damage were reported from the tornadoes.

Multiple large, long-track tornadoes hit on Friday

On Friday, a large number of big tornadoes caused damage in Texas, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa. The storms occurred during the day and were widely filmed by storm chasers. The Omaha, Nebraska, area was hit multiple times by severe storms and tornadoes. One of the worst was an EF3 twister that caused heavy damage in the town of Elba, Nebraska, about 25 miles northwest of Grand Island.

On Friday afternoon, storm chaser Aaron Jayjack recorded stunning footage of a massive wedge tornado crossing Interstate 80 near Lincoln, Nebraska. A large tornado also struck Elkhorn, a suburb of Omaha, causing considerable damage.

Drone video shows a car destroyed by the Marietta, Oklahoma, tornado early on April 28, 2024. The tornado hit the night before. (Brandon Clement)

Minden, Iowa, located about 30 miles northeast of Omaha, was also heavily damaged by a tornado Friday evening. “Approximately 40 homes, maybe 50, were destroyed, gas leaks, wires down, a lot of debris. So it’s a very dangerous area,” Jeff Theulen with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office told 6 News.

The entrance to the city was temporarily blocked so residents could recover. Storm Chaser Aaron Rigsby filmed the terrifying tornado hitting the town. A drone video by another storm chaser afterward showed homes obliterated by the twister.

AccuWeather Storm Chaser Aaron Jayjack was in Nebraska, Iowa and Oklahoma over the past weekend capturing the catastrophic tornadoes that devastated many of those communities.

Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, released a statement Friday evening saying that a tornado had touched down, and the airport was closed for an hour while passengers took cover in storm shelters. There were no reports of injuries, but several buildings and many planes were destroyed, according to photos and videos posted on X.

Tennis ball-sized hail also fell in parts of Oklahoma Friday, cracking the windshield of AccuWeather Meteorologist and Storm Chaser Tony Laubach.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Laubach captured one of the first tornadoes of Friday’s outbreak in Nebraska into Iowa.

Tornadoes turned deadly in Oklahoma Saturday night

More twisters struck Saturday from Texas to Missouri, and while the number of tornado reports was lower than Friday, several large tornadoes struck populated areas in Oklahoma Saturday night, killing at least four people, including an infant.

The deaths occurred in the towns of Marietta, Holdenville, and Sulphur. Tornadoes in the latter two cities were given a preliminary rating of EF3, while Marietta was rated an EF4. Drone footage early Sunday showed the destruction to the downtown area of Sulphur, which was almost completely destroyed.

Daylight Sunday revealed a trail of incomprehensible devastation in the hard-hit town of Holdenville about 60 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, where officials say four people were killed, including a baby, and several others injured.

AccuWeather’s Tony Laubach reports from a hailstorm in Oklahoma and discusses the severe weather outlook for the rest of the weekend.

“You just can’t believe the destruction,” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Sunday. “It seems like every business downtown has been destroyed.”

Another 60 miles southwest of Holdenville, damage in the city of Sulphur is hard to fathom. “One person died from storm-related injuries at a sports bar in Sulphur that was hit by a tornado, officials said. At least 30 people were injured in Sulphur, including 20 who were at the sports bar, according to officials,” ABC News reported.

Severe weather continued Sunday, although mainly high wind gusts were reported in eastern Texas. One tornado was reported in Pittsburg, Oklahoma.

According to PowerOutage.US, 19,000 electric customers were still without power Monday afternoon in Texas, with 7,000 in Oklahoma. People not experienced with portable generators should use extreme caution with the possibility of electrocution. Also, portable generators should never be used in or near enclosed spaces because of the possibility of carbon monoxide poisoning from the fumes.