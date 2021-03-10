Repeated storms to raise flood threat in central US
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Mar. 10, 2021 10:11 AM EST
Rain and thunderstorms will remain a concern into Thursday, but a bigger severe weather threat is on the horizon.
March has brought a much different change in pace for the weather across the central United States, and the weather is about to turn more active again -- but this time, in a different manner. After bitter cold and widespread wintry weather in February, March has featured higher-than-normal temperatures across the Central states, and the warmth built up to record levels that hadn't been reached since the 1800s in some cases early this week.
As storm systems move into the region through late this week and tap into the warmth and a surge of moisture, thunderstorms are likely to erupt.
Much of the Wednesday will be dry until the late afternoon as the first storm's cold front will hang back farther to the north and west. By late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening, though, cities such as Kansas City, Missouri, and Wichita, Kansas, will be at risk for thunderstorms.
Those traveling along Interstate 35 or I-70 should not let their guard down, even though most of the day will be free of any thunderstorms. The storms will develop quickly once they get going. The main threats will be from large hail and damaging wind gusts.
By Thursday, the front will stall out and an area of low pressure will form along the front. The front will serve as a pathway for the storm to travel along. Since the front will not be moving very much, some areas will be at risk for multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"Repeated downpours from portions of the south-central Plains to the Mississippi and Ohio valleys will greatly increase the risk of flash flooding late this week and into the weekend," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Reneé Duff.
Even though March has been dry, some of the same areas were inundated by heavy rain at the end of February. Therefore, the rain is not needed.
"With some rivers already running above flood stage in this corridor, the additional runoff could prolong the time it takes for water levels to recede, and perhaps trigger new river flooding elsewhere," Duff cautioned.
Given multiple days of rain over similar areas, at least several inches are expected.
"In total, the hardest-hit locales can pick up over half a foot of rainfall, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 11 inches possible," Duff said.
Some of the hardest-hit areas of central and eastern Kentucky will escape the heaviest of the rain this time, but heavy rain could fall over portions of the Mississippi River watershed. Some of the floodwaters from the heavy rain in Kentucky have worked their way through the lower part of the Ohio River, which then feeds into the Mississippi. Away from the rivers, people will still need to exercise caution.
"Even in the absence of flooding problems, motorists can certainly expect to experience slowdowns on the major highways due to the downpours," Duff said.
By late in the week and over the weekend, severe weather may again become a threat, along with the continued flood risk.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Repeated storms to raise flood threat in central US
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Mar. 10, 2021 10:11 AM EST
Rain and thunderstorms will remain a concern into Thursday, but a bigger severe weather threat is on the horizon.
March has brought a much different change in pace for the weather across the central United States, and the weather is about to turn more active again -- but this time, in a different manner. After bitter cold and widespread wintry weather in February, March has featured higher-than-normal temperatures across the Central states, and the warmth built up to record levels that hadn't been reached since the 1800s in some cases early this week.
As storm systems move into the region through late this week and tap into the warmth and a surge of moisture, thunderstorms are likely to erupt.
Much of the Wednesday will be dry until the late afternoon as the first storm's cold front will hang back farther to the north and west. By late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening, though, cities such as Kansas City, Missouri, and Wichita, Kansas, will be at risk for thunderstorms.
Those traveling along Interstate 35 or I-70 should not let their guard down, even though most of the day will be free of any thunderstorms. The storms will develop quickly once they get going. The main threats will be from large hail and damaging wind gusts.
By Thursday, the front will stall out and an area of low pressure will form along the front. The front will serve as a pathway for the storm to travel along. Since the front will not be moving very much, some areas will be at risk for multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"Repeated downpours from portions of the south-central Plains to the Mississippi and Ohio valleys will greatly increase the risk of flash flooding late this week and into the weekend," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Reneé Duff.
Even though March has been dry, some of the same areas were inundated by heavy rain at the end of February. Therefore, the rain is not needed.
"With some rivers already running above flood stage in this corridor, the additional runoff could prolong the time it takes for water levels to recede, and perhaps trigger new river flooding elsewhere," Duff cautioned.
Given multiple days of rain over similar areas, at least several inches are expected.
"In total, the hardest-hit locales can pick up over half a foot of rainfall, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 11 inches possible," Duff said.
Some of the hardest-hit areas of central and eastern Kentucky will escape the heaviest of the rain this time, but heavy rain could fall over portions of the Mississippi River watershed. Some of the floodwaters from the heavy rain in Kentucky have worked their way through the lower part of the Ohio River, which then feeds into the Mississippi. Away from the rivers, people will still need to exercise caution.
"Even in the absence of flooding problems, motorists can certainly expect to experience slowdowns on the major highways due to the downpours," Duff said.
By late in the week and over the weekend, severe weather may again become a threat, along with the continued flood risk.
Related:
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo