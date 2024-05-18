Renewal of severe storms across the Plains through early week

Forecasters warn that severe weather activity will ramp up from late weekend into early next week across the Plains. Hazards such as golf ball-sized hail, tornadoes and flooding downpours will threaten central states.

Copied

Stormy weather moving through the Northeast led to a few weak tornadoes in Pennsylvania on May 17.

Over halfway through May, over 2,600 filtered storm reports have already been gathered due to severe storms erupting across the United States since the beginning of the month. By May 18 of last year, the Storm Prediction Center had gathered 1,707 filtered storm reports, nearly 1,000 fewer than this year.

While this statistic may help put into perspective the magnitude of severe weather that the country has faced so far in May, it also highlights the higher population centers impacted by recent storms.

Storms to roll across the nation's midsection by late weekend

Into early next week, AccuWeather meteorologists are highlighting additional rounds of storms that will emerge over the Central states that can threaten lives and property.

Storms are expected to fire across portions of the Midwest and central Plains starting Sunday afternoon. Days in advance, forecasters began to outline a moderate risk for severe thunderstorms across central Kansas from Sunday afternoon to Sunday night.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

“Severe weather returns to the Plains on Sunday as a fast-moving storm zips across the region. The areas of most concern will stretch from northern Oklahoma to South Dakota,” explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva.

As storms kick off Sunday afternoon, the atmospheric conditions will be primed enough to produce large hail, defined as quarter- to golf ball-sized, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes. Hailstones of these sizes can damage roofs and even dent vehicles.

Revival of storms over the Plains

By late Monday, the first storm responsible for bringing severe weather hazards to the Plains late this weekend will shift farther eastward into the Midwest and Great Lakes. Attention will then shift to a secondary feature which will quickly track into the Front Range Monday evening, bringing another round of storms to the central and northern Plains.

“A new storm will emerge from the Rockies on Monday, triggering storms Monday evening and Monday night from Kansas to southern Minnesota. The main threats from these storms are forecast to be hail, flash flooding and damaging winds,” noted DaSilva.

Metro areas like Kansas City are among some locations projected to be impacted by storms daily from late weekend into early next week. Residents in this corridor are urged to revisit their severe weather safety plan ahead of this active stretch.

Forecasters increasingly concerned about severe weather Tuesday

A deepening area of low pressure will develop across the Plains Tuesday. Dry air from the north will clash with a moist air mass surging out of the Gulf of Mexico, sparking concerns from forecasters for a potent day of severe weather.

"AccuWeather meteorologists are growing more concerned about a potential severe weather outbreak on Tuesday and Tuesday night from Oklahoma to Michigan. A very powerful storm will strengthen as it moves northward into the Midwest," stated DaSilva.

Dew points can surge into the 70s Fahrenheit ahead of the line of storms from eastern Oklahoma to portions of Missouri, while locations across the northern Plains behind the main line of storms can observe dew points in the 40s and 50s F Tuesday.

This distinct boundary between the two air masses will encourage the potential for volatile storms. AccuWeather meteorologists are now highlighting a high risk for severe thunderstorms from Tuesday to Tuesday night.

DaSilva highlighted that millions of people could be at risk for severe weather in major cities such as Kansas City, St. Louis and Chicago. Damaging winds, hail, flooding downpours and isolated tornadoes will all be risks within storms Tuesday.

"It will be important to monitor the storm's track, as small changes in the storm path can lead to shifts in where the core of the severe weather sets up," said DaSilva.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.