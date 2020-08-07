Rare Storm Ellen pummels British Isles
By
Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Aug. 19, 2020 2:48 PM
Businesses flooded as Storm Ellen battered Skibbereen, Ireland, on Aug. 19. The storm’s powerful winds brought down numerous trees and caused power outages for hundreds of thousands of customers.
An unusually early windstorm will strike northwestern Europe through the end of the week, packing hurricane-force winds and flooding rainfall as it slams the British Isles.
The potent storm has been traversing the North Atlantic Ocean this week and was given the name Ellen on Tuesday evening, local time, by Met Éireann, the Irish Meteorology Service.
Most windstorms occur between October and April, making a windstorm in August a rarity. So much so that when it came to giving this week's storm a name, the Met Éireann gave it the next unused name on the 2019-2020 season name list.
"Ellen's wrath will come in three bouts of heavy rain and strong wind, through Friday evening," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys.
The above satellite image taken early on Wednesday evening shows Storm Ellen spinning toward the British Isles (Photo/NASA).
Since 1990, only 11 August windstorms have formed in the North Atlantic Ocean. Of those 11 windstorms, most of them ultimately impacted the British Isles. Most of those windstorms were also tropical in nature, hurricanes or tropical storms from the Tropical Atlantic Ocean basin that curved northeastward toward Europe.
Wind gusts from Ellen increased into Thursday from west to east across the British Isles and northwestern France with reports of gusts as high as 60-75 mph (100-120 km/h), especially across southern Ireland.
As of Thursday, Roches Point in Ireland recorded a wind gust of 90 mph (144 km/h). A wind gust of 95 mph (150 km/h) was recorded at Cairngorm Summit in Scotland.
The highest wind gusts on the order of 50-75 mph (80-120 km/h) are expected to continue through Ireland and portions of the United Kingdom, including Northern Ireland, western Wales, northwestern England and southern Scotland.
An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 100 mph (160 km/h) is possible, especially on the windward facing coasts and in the higher elevations.
Emerging videos are already showing the power of the winds as trees and branches litter the roadways in Ireland.
In addition, onshore winds of this magnitude are likely to cause coastal flooding issues at the beaches.
"One of the more dangerous aspects of an early windstorm like this is that there are still leaves on the trees across the region. The extra weight on the tree limbs in the strong winds will increase the chances of not only tree damage, but also vehicle and property damage and power cuts," Roys added.
Already as of Thursday morning, at least 194,000 customers across Ireland were without power as a result of the strong winds produced by Ellen.
Downed trees and power lines on rail lines and roadways will also exacerbate transportation delays across the region.
Another factor that will hinder travel across the region will be the doses of heavy rain and thundery showers forecast with Ellen.
Rain and showers will stretch across much of France, Belgium and the Netherlands as well as through the British Isles, but the heaviest rain is likely to center on Ireland, Wales and western England.
Rainfall amounts of 50-75 mm (2-3 inches) is likely across this zone in the British Isles, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 125 mm (5 inches).
This much rain will bring the threat for flash flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. With a heavier downpour, water could quickly pond on roadways or even flood and wash out some streets.
"Some communities have been hit hard by rounds of rain and thundery showers over the past two weeks, which brought flash flooding. Those areas will be particularly susceptible to more flooding as Ellen moves into the Isles," Roys said.
