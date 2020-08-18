Wildfires spread as temperatures swell across western US
By
Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Aug. 18, 2020 4:37 PM
Smoke from the Loyalton Fire towered into the sky along a highway in Bordertown, Nevada, on Aug. 15, as the 40,000-acre wildfire raged out of control.
Thick smoke blotted out the sky as the Loyalton Fire crept closer to US-395 on Aug. 15, the nebula of smoke and sparks and glowing firelight only at 10% containment. The Loyalton Fire is one of the handful of wildfires that have sparked amid the current heat wave that has been impacting the western United States--the same heat wave that brought record-breaking temperatures to Death Valley on Sunday, making it the hottest recorded temperature on Earth since 1931.
The California Independent System Operator issued a Stage 3 Emergency last Friday due to high heat and electricity demand. A Stage 2 Emergency was issued on Monday for excessive heat and strain on the electric grid.
Although the California fire season typically has its worst fires during the fall, in September through November when gusty winds are more likely to occur, there can be fires any time of the year in Southern California, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist David Samuhel. For the Sierra where the Loyalton Fire is, the fire season usually starts in June or July.
However, with the consistent, pressing heat, Samuhel believes that there will likely be more intense fires like the Loyalton Fire in the coming days and weeks.
"The overlap of the COVID-19 pandemic with wildfire season in the United State complicates public health response to wildfire smoke," the Department of Agriculture said. "People who are either susceptible to or affected by COVID-19 may have health conditions that also make them vulnerable to wildfire smoke exposure.
Apple Fire
The Apple Fire burns behind mountains near Beaumont, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
The Apple Fire and Lake Fire are currently two of the larger fires that have had progress with containment. The Apple Fire, a human-caused fire that has been burning since July 31 and has scorched over 33,400 acres, was at 95% containment as of Tuesday afternoon.
Crews are currently monitoring for mudflows and flash floods, according to InciWeb, with the fire burning away vegetation that would otherwise hold soil in place, as the charred ground may not absorb rainwater.
Lake Fire
The Lake Fire, at over 21,000 acres, is only 38% contained. Mandatory evacuations in the area remain in place as the blaze, burning in the Angeles National Forest, creeps towards 100-year-old trees, including Big Cone Douglas Fir, Oak and Gray pine, according to InciWeb.
The cause of the Lake Fire is unknown, and as of Tuesday, there has been only one injury reported. The InciWeb report noted that crews are watching for fire whirls, or fire devils, which is a spinning vortex column of rising hot air and gases from a fire.
Image of the Lake Fire on Aug. 17, 2020. The fire had burned over 21,000 acres as of Aug. 18. (Twitter/@kathrynbarger)
Loyalton Fire
The Loyalton Fire ignited on Friday, Aug. 14, around 4:30 p.m. PDT to the northeast of Loyalton, California. The blaze made headlines on Saturday, Aug. 15, after the National Weather Service's office in Reno, Nevada, issued a rare tornado warning as the flames clashed with intense winds. The office noted "extremely dangerous fire behavior" and "rotating columns and potential for fire whirls" in one tweet. The winds had reached speeds of up to 60 mph, just below EF0 tornado strength.
"The Loyalton Fire to the east of the Sierra Valley exploded most impressively this afternoon, with a very large pyrocumulus and reports of fire tornadoes," the NWS warning said. "Due to the possibility of very strong fire-generated winds and extreme fire behavior with danger to fire personnel, a tornado warning was issued to heighten awareness in the area of the fire."
A fire tornado formed on Aug. 15 when flames from the Loyalton Fire clashed with intense winds. (Twitter/@v3katelynn)
As of Tuesday morning, the fire had scorched an estimated 44,147 acres and was 10% contained. Although mandatory evacuation orders remained in place for Balls Canyon Road, Long Valley Road and Copperfield, the mandatory evacuation order was downgraded to advisory evacuation for the area of Sierra Brooks. Advisory evacuation orders continue for other areas, including the area of Highway 49 and 70 south to Loyalton and the east side of Highway 49. Evacuation orders in Lassen County have been lifted.
While crews made some progress overnight after a thunderstorm system moved over the fire in the early evening on Monday, the weather ahead may not be as cooperative for firefighters.
"There will be gusty winds during the afternoon and evening over the next three days," Samuhel said. "The strongest winds will likely occur [Wednesday] when there could be gusts of 30 to 40 mph. It will be hot with highs [from] 95 to 100 over the next three days."
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Dome Fire
In the Mojave National Preserve south of Las Vegas, the Dome Fire had grown to 40,000 acres as of Monday, Aug. 17, according to a tweet from the preserve. On Sunday, Aug. 16, the fire was reportedly more than 5,000 acres in size. However, despite its explosion of growth, Samuhel noted that the Loyalton and Grizzly fires were a threat to residents, as they were closer to homes.
Again, the winds will work against firefighters this week during the afternoons and evenings as they battling this blaze.
"Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph are likely each afternoon and evening for the next several days," Samuhel said. "In addition, it will be very hot for firefighters. Highs will be 105 to 110 Tuesday and 100 to 105 Wednesday and Thursday."
Grizzly Creek and Pine Gulch fires
The Grizzly Creek Fire, which ignited one mile east of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, on the afternoon of Aug. 10, has burnt just over 25,000 acres as of Tuesday.
Downwind, the massive Pine Gulch Fire north of Grand Junction, Colorado, has scorched over 87,000 acres and is only 7% contained. If the fire expands to over 87,284 acres, it will become the third-largest wildfire in Colorado history, according to NBC 11 News.
While the cause of the Grizzly Fire is unknown, InciWeb reports lightning caused the Pine Gulch Fire.
"I will be hot with high temperatures [from] 95 to 100 each of the next few days. There will be 10- to 20-mph winds during the afternoon and evening," Samuhel said. "Isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out any afternoon and will produce locally strong winds and perhaps dry lightning."
Samuhel added the storms may not deliver a significant amount of rain.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
