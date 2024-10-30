Powerful storms to bring tornado risk to millions in the Plains

The risk of severe weather will last beyond sunset on Wednesday, adding to the danger to residents and travelers across the region, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

AccuWeather’s Tony Laubach was live from Salina, Kansas, on the AccuWeather Network on Oct. 30 to talk about the potential for severe weather in the region.

An outbreak of severe thunderstorms, with the potential for multiple tornadoes, can last well after dark across the central United States at midweek, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

A powerful cold front will collide with moisture surging northward from the Gulf of Mexico and summerlike warmth to ignite the dangerous thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon.

"We haven't had a front like this come through the central U.S. in quite some time. The region could use the rain, but it will come at the price of severe weather," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to be the most active along the Interstate 35, 40 and 80 corridors of the central Plains. Thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, downpours and wind gusts strong enough to down trees and power lines. Tornadoes can also occur, some of which can spin up under the cover of darkness.

"I suspect we will see a handful of tornadoes, especially in central Kansas, as we head into Wednesday evening," Rayno said.

"With any severe threat that occurs during the overnight hours, the risk to life and property is increased due to the reduction in visibility after dark, especially with tornadoes," AccuWeather Meteorologist Grady Gilman said.

Residents are advised to keep their cellphones fully charged and turned on, with severe weather alerts enabled on the AccuWeather app for their location.

Tornadoes typically have the lowest death toll from natural disasters, but at night, tornadoes are far more deadly than they are by day.

"The line of thunderstorms is expected to expand in size as we move into early Thursday morning," Rayno said. By then, the primary hazards will include damaging wind gusts and sudden downpours. Isolated tornadoes may still develop within this line during the early morning. Residents in St. Louis, Dallas and Little Rock, Arkansas, could get a rude awakening from Mother Nature with rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning early on All Hallows' Eve.

Thunderstorms may remain locally severe and damaging as they move eastward with the cold front across the Ohio, Tennessee and lower Mississippi valleys on Halloween. Behind this front, more opportunities for rain and thunderstorms are expected across the Plains states, which can go a long way in helping to ease the drought.

