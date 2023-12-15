Potent storm to spark severe weather, tornadoes across Florida, Southeast this weekend

A strengthening storm emerging from the Gulf of Mexico will unleash damaging wind, intense rainfall and even tornadoes across the Southeast into Sunday.

It will be a stormy weekend across the southeastern United States as a surge of tropical moisture fuels heavy rain and severe thunderstorms.

Severe thunderstorms, some spawning tornadoes and unleashing intense rainfall, are expected to blast parts of the Southeast this weekend, upending outdoor plans and endangering lives and property, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Some of the tornadoes may be strong over the Florida Peninsula, and a number of them may also occur Saturday night, adding to the danger.

A strengthening area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will become more organized before moving ashore in central Florida late Saturday. As the storm moves inland, severe storms will ignite across much of Florida into parts of southeastern Georgia Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville could all experience damaging storms.

"In addition to the risk of flooding rainfall, thunderstorms will pose a risk for damaging wind gusts and tornadoes Saturday afternoon and Saturday night in Florida," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

One zone where tornadoes may be somewhat stronger or perhaps more concentrated is in the heavily populated corridor from Hollywood to West Palm Beach, Florida, which includes the Miami and Fort Lauderdale areas.

Forecasters are emphasizing that the threat of tornadoes will continue after dark. Nocturnal tornadoes are considered more dangerous because they are difficult to see and people are often sleeping when they spawn. Given the risk of severe storms at night, residents across Florida and southeastern Georgia are urged to make sure they have a way to receive potentially life-saving emergency watches and warnings such as downloading the free AccuWeather app or keeping a weather radio nearby.

Severe storms can cause delays for early holiday travelers on the road and in the air across the Southeast Saturday and Saturday night. Forecasters urge motorists to allow for extra travel time as flooding on roadways and reduced visibility can occur. People with flights in major airports across Florida should be prepared for potential delays or cancellations due to severe weather.

As this powerful storm pushes northward Sunday, the risk of severe weather will also shift toward coastal areas along the Southeast from northeastern Florida to North Carolina. The exact track of the storm as it moves across the southeastern U.S. will play a big role in how far inland the risk will extend.

"The risk heading into Sunday will depend on where the area of low pressure tracks. A track farther inland could put more of the eastern Carolinas at risk for severe thunderstorms, while a track farther east near or off the coast could limit severe potential to immediate coastal locations," Buckingham said.

Regardless of the exact zone of severe weather, the potent storm will spread heavy rainfall across the Southeast, raising flooding concerns across the region. Coastal areas along the Southeast can also experience strong wind gusts through the weekend, which can cause dangerous surf and coastal inundation.

Along the Carolinas, out into the Atlantic and farther north along the coast in the mid-Atlantic and New England, wind gusts can range between 40 and 60 miles per hour, resulting in power outages across the area from Sunday to Monday.

