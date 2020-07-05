No reprieve from daily severe storms in sight for north-central US
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 5, 2020 1:26 PM
A woman in Bellingham, Massachusetts, is lucky to be alive after being struck by lightning inside her own home during a thunderstorm on July 1.
Daily rounds of severe thunderstorms have been the norm for the north-central United States since the beginning of July, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that trend will continue through early week.
Reports of damaging winds and hail have dotted the North Central states each day since Thursday of last week. Sunday through Tuesday will likely be no different as thunderstorms are forecast to roar to life over the region each afternoon.
"Thunderstorms will erupt into Sunday night over the northern Plains around the periphery of a big heat dome that has been entrenched across the middle of the country," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.
This "heat dome" produced a couple days of scorching heat for much of the nation's midsection leading up to Independence Day. Daily high temperatures nearly 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal were common from the Dakotas to the Upper Midwest.
Warm and humid conditions near the surface provide ideal atmospheric fuel for feisty thunderstorms. Seasonably high temperatures from the High Plains to the Upper Midwest, coupled with rather humid conditions, will elevate the threat for severe thunderstorms to end the weekend.
"A disturbance moving along the Canadian border through the jet stream will work to initiate storms capable of unleashing large hail and damaging wind gusts for portions of the north-central U.S.," Benz said.
Severe thunderstorms are forecast to fire up across a large swath of the north-central U.S. from eastern Wyoming and northwestern Nebraska, to northwestern Minnesota, Sunday afternoon. These storms will generally push southeastward through the evening and are expected to impact a good portion of both North and South Dakota through the overnight hours.
Damaging wind gusts, large hail and torrential downpours will be the primary threats associated with storms that develop through Sunday night. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph is possible in the strongest storms.
A few cities that may be in the path of these strong storms include Rapid City, South Dakota; and Bismarck and Fargo, North Dakota. The Standing Rock and Cheyenne River reservations may also be in the path of these damaging storms.
On Monday, the main threat for severe thunderstorms will shift slightly eastward and encompass more of the Upper Midwest.
A cold front will stretch from eastern South Dakota, through Minnesota and into southwestern Ontario, Canada, early Monday and dig eastward throughout the day.
Thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail and torrential downpours will mainly set their sights on portions of Minnesota and South Dakota Monday afternoon through Monday night.
Another area to watch for severe weather will be across southeastern Montana and northeastern Wyoming. The overall coverage of storms in these areas is expected to be more isolated in nature.
Storms will fire up initially across eastern South Dakota, up into northeastern Minnesota, Monday afternoon before sinking farther south to southern Minnesota by the late evening. The storms farther west are likely to originate in southeastern Montana and sweep southeastward during the late afternoon and overnight hours.
Residents of cities like Rapid City and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Minneapolis and Rochester, Minnesota, will need to stay weather aware throughout the day. Where large protests are ongoing in Minneapolis, those participating should plan in advance to find a safe place to take shelter indoors should a dangerous thunderstorm approach.
The threat for severe storms will increase once again on Tuesday across the northern Plains. Storms are forecast to fire up later Tuesday afternoon from central Montana to northern Minnesota. Damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain will once again be the main threats with these storms. However, an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out later Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night.
AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to monitor this rather active and stormy pattern as more opportunities for damaging storms will persist through midweek.
