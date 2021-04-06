Multiple days of severe weather in store for central, southern US
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Apr. 6, 2021 9:35 AM EDT
Residents watched as a dust devil moved over Reed Creek in Shelby, Alabama, forming a waterspout on April 3.
Severe weather season got off to a dangerous, and sometimes deadly, start in March across the central and southern United States with dozens of tornadoes and historic flooding striking areas from Texas to North Carolina.
However, much of the country was devoid of any meaningful precipitation for the entirety of Easter weekend and even into much of Monday. This allowed cities that endured round after round of adverse weather to end March to finally catch their breath.
That brief lull in the development of dangerous thunderstorms has come to an end, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. A storm that began to develop in the center of the country late Monday has shattered the relative quiet.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for portions of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest Monday night as strong storms rumbled to life across the area. More than two dozen reports of hail stretched from southeastern South Dakota to southern Minnesota Monday night. Hail up to the size of golf balls was reported in Kanabec County, Minnesota.
A radar image taken late Monday evening shows strong scattered storms across southern Minnesota. (AccuWeather)
AccuWeather forecasters say the scattered severe activity that occurred Monday night is only the tip of the iceberg of what is to come through midweek.
“A potent low pressure system developing out of the Rockies will produce gusty thunderstorms from the central Plains to lower Mississippi River Valley Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary said.
Storms will begin to fire up later Tuesday afternoon across portions of central Kansas, southeastern Nebraska and northern Oklahoma. As dusk falls, these storms will continue to push generally southeastward and move into southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma as well as portions of Missouri and Arkansas.
Atmospheric conditions during this event will be favorable for storms that can produce locally damaging wind gusts, as well as large hail, according to Sadvary.
"It is not out of the question that isolated tornadoes may spin up along this system’s strengthening cold front,” Sadvary said.
Cities that are forecast to be under fire from these storms later Tuesday through Tuesday night include Wichita, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Kansas City and Springfield, Missouri.
As the cold front associated with this expansive storm continues to shift east on Wednesday, so too will the threat for feisty, dangerous weather.
“I think Wednesday will probably be one of the busiest days this week for severe weather,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.
All forms of severe weather are possible, including flooding downpours, hail, damaging wind gusts and likely several tornadoes, Rayno explained.
During the day Wednesday, the threat for severe thunderstorms will stretch over a wide swath of the Central states. Residents from southern Iowa all the way to northern Louisiana will need to keep an eye to the sky and have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings Wednesday.
Rapidly changing weather conditions are possible across portions of interstates 30, 35, 40, 44, 55 and 70 during the day Wednesday. Downpours or wind-driven rain can significantly reduce visibility and lead to ponding on roadways. Motorists, especially those traveling at higher speeds, will need to exercise caution Wednesday.
The threat for severe weather will shift farther eastward Wednesday night. Areas from central Illinois to central Tennessee through northern Alabama and Mississippi and even into central Louisiana will be in the crosshairs of potent storms Wednesday night.
Wednesday night will bring Nashville its first opportunity for heavy rain since the end of last month when deadly flooding unfolded and the city recorded its second-wettest March of all time.
Many rivers across the South are still rather swollen due to rounds and rounds of heavy rain last month. Therefore, any additional downpours can lead to flash flooding problems.
As severe storms target the central U.S. Tuesday and Wednesday, AccuWeather meteorologists will be keeping an eye on another possible threat posed by the same storm.
“Farther north in the Upper Midwest, the potential for severe thunderstorms is low, but periods of locally heavy downpours are expected along a slow-moving warm front tied to this area of low pressure in the Plains,” Sadvary said.
Rounds of downpours across portions of South Dakota, Nebraska, Minneapolis, Iowa and Wisconsin can lead to a general 1-2 inches of rainfall across the area in under 48 hours. Localized amounts up to 3 inches are possible, which would very likely lead to flooding issues.
Flash flooding is a concern in these areas, which could extend from rising creeks and streams to flooded fields, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis.
"Travelers in the region may be faced with flooded roadways, especially in low-lying areas, as well as heavy downpours, which could reduce visibility," Travis said.
As this robust storm continues to push eastward late this week, the threat of widespread severe weather is expected to diminish. However, parts of the Northeast and Southeast are likely to have rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms by week's end.
