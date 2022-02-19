Multiday severe threat across Central, Southern states
A widespread storm traveling from coast to coast will bring a severe thunderstorm risk to central and southern states early this week.
By
Alyssa Smithmyer, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Feb. 20, 2022 6:13 AM EST
|
Updated Feb. 20, 2022 6:49 AM EST
When severe weather hits, you need to know where you can go to stay safe. Know the proper shelter to hide in when a tornado comes through.
Snow and ice threats will not be the only hazards on the menu this week as a widespread storm travels from coast to coast. AccuWeather forecasters say that a severe thunderstorm threat from Monday to Tuesday night will develop and impact at least 10 Central and Southern states.
AccuWeather Meteorologist Lauren Hyde explained, "States such as Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, northeastern Alabama, and southwestern Tennessee, will be at risk for all modes of severe weather."
On Monday, the cross-country storm is expected to emerge east of the Rocky Mountains and spread snow across the Plains and Midwest. Forecasters say that Gulf moisture will be pulled northward into the South Central states and the Mississippi Valley on Monday, creating an environment ripe for thunderstorm development through Tuesday night.
"A significant push of deep, moist air will flow from the Gulf of Mexico into portions of the southern United States early this week. This moisture will be the fuel for some potentially explosive storms to form from parts of Texas and Oklahoma, to Mississippi and Tennessee," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms can fire as far west as Dallas and Oklahoma City on Monday and Monday night before rolling eastward into the Mississippi Valley.
Gilbert explained that any storm that develops early this week would have the potential to unleash damaging winds, torrential rainfall and hail. However, some of the strongest storms that roar to life will also have the capacity to deliver large hail and potentially spin up an isolated tornado or two.
Damaging wind gusts within the strongest storms can even reach speeds up to the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 75 mph.
The severe weather threat will continue to plow eastward through Tuesday and carry similar risks to southern Missouri, southwestern Kentucky, western Tennessee, and northwestern Mississippi. However, the danger of overnight severe weather and the potential for nocturnal tornadoes creates an even more concerning situation.
"On both Monday and Tuesday, severe storms are expected to develop in the afternoon hours and strengthen through the evening. Some of these damaging storms will likely persist into the overnight hours when a large percentage of the population is sleeping," stated Gilbert.
Gilbert added that residents in the path of potentially severe storms should make sure to charge up electronic devices in case of power outages and have multiple ways to receive weather warnings.
As of Sunday morning, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has marked the severe threat as "slight" for both Monday and Tuesday. The SPC highlights a slight risk as "short-lived or not widespread, isolated intense storms possible." Nearly 23 million Americans will be placed within this risk for severe weather early this week.
With the outlook of severe storms early this week, it is best practice to revisit or develop your inclement weather preparation.
Hyde noted that reviewing severe weather safety plans can help residents prepare for this next round of severe weather and is best done before the event begins.
AccuWeather meteorologists will closely monitor the severe weather threat formalizing across the south-central U.S. in the coming days. Check back to get the latest forecast information and storm updates.
