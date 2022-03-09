More severe weather to ignite over southeastern US
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Mar. 9, 2022 11:54 AM EST
|
Updated Mar. 9, 2022 11:54 AM EST
Curtis Cunningham recorded from his safehouse as a tornado tore through Runnells, Iowa, on March 5.
A new round of severe weather is likely to erupt from the northeastern Gulf Coast to the southern Atlantic Seaboard on Friday and Friday night, including areas that were hit by a round of thunderstorms and possible tornadoes on Wednesday. The next outburst of severe weather will also include the risk of tornadoes, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
A handful of tornadoes were reported near the upper Gulf Coast from southern Mississippi to southwestern Georgia and the western portion of the Florida Peninsula early Wednesday morning. The severe weather damaged some homes, but no injuries were reported, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center (SPC).
The potential for more tornadoes and the likelihood of severe thunderstorms, packing high winds, frequent lightning strikes and flash flooding, will shift eastward and expand northward into Wednesday evening. The risk will stretch from the eastern portion of the Florida Panhandle and the northern part of the Florida Peninsula to southeastern Georgia, the midlands and low country of South Carolina and the coastal areas of North Carolina.
AccuWeather forecasters urge people in the path of the storms to heed all severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings through Wednesday evening.
The risk of severe weather and tornadoes for this week in the Southern states will not end Wednesday evening.
As a new storm system develops along the upper Gulf Coast on Friday and rapidly strengthens, it will not take long for thunderstorms to erupt and turn severe across portions of the Southeast. A surge of warm and humid air, combined with strong winds in the middle and upper portion of the atmosphere, will spawn thunderstorms capable of producing high winds, flash flooding and tornadoes.
"The earliest severe storms are likely to erupt in portions of the Florida Panhandle, southern Alabama and southwestern Georgia during Friday midday and afternoon," AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo said. "The risk of severe storm will shift toward northern and eastern Georgia, upstate and the midlands of South Carolina and the northern part of the Florida Peninsula during Friday evening."
Late Friday night into Saturday morning, the severe weather threat is likely to extend from northeastern Florida to central North Carolina and coastal areas of North and South Carolina.
Major cities such as Atlanta, Charlotte, North Carolina, Mobile, Alabama, Charleston, South Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida, will be at risk for severe weather to close out the week.
"Locally heavy rainfall may make for slow travel across I-10 in the Florida Panhandle over the next few days, as downpours could reduce visibility for drivers and also cause ponding of water on roadways," warned AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.
AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gusts to 80 mph are anticipated from the severe weather spanning Friday into early Saturday. In the vicinity of coastal waterways and bays, there is also the chance of a couple of waterspouts.
As the storm system itself strengthens rapidly while moving northeastward along the Appalachians late Friday night into Saturday, the risk of severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts may extend northward through southeastern Virginia and over the Delmarva Peninsula. Potentially damaging wind gusts, with and without thunder and lightning, can occur Saturday afternoon and evening in southeastern New England as well.
There is also the potential for a line of heavy to severe thunderstorms to march southeastward across the Florida Peninsula on Saturday. People in Orlando, Tampa and at theme parks in the region should keep alert for changing weather conditions.
The same weather pattern responsible for the rounds of severe weather and localized flash flooding in the Southeast will have its benefits, however.
"Although the dangers of the storms should not be overlooked, rainfall from the thunderstorms can also provide much-needed relief for wildfires burning across the region," AccuWeather Meteorologist Jessica Storm said.
The late winter and early spring seasons represent an elevated risk of wildfires due to the extent of dormant, dead and dry vegetation. Surging temperatures and windy conditions without rainfall have boosted the wildfire risk in recent weeks with some destructive fires already burning this season. In Florida alone, nearly 130 wildfires were burning more than 32,000 acres throughout Florida as of Tuesday evening, according to a press release by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services office.
One of the largest active wildfires in the state was the Chipola Complex Fire, which had consumed more than 29,000 acres by Tuesday evening across at least three counties, including Gulf, Calhoun and Bay. The growing fire forced additional evacuations in Calhoun County on Tuesday, according to the press release.
The episodes of drenching rain into the start of this weekend will help to soak the soil and potentially help reduce the amount and aggressive nature of the wildfires.
The higher humidity and up to several inches of rain in some locations will help the landscape transition from dry and dormant to green and growing. A general 1-3 inches of rain is forecast from the northeastern Gulf Coast, including across the Florida Panhandle and the northern half of the Florida Peninsula through central and eastern North Carolina. The southern Appalachians will receive 0.50 of an inch to 1 inch of rain from Wednesday through Saturday. Local amounts of 3-6 inches are likely over the eastern part of the Florida Peninsula.
Portions of the Gulf Coast and the southern Atlantic coast are abnormally dry and other areas like the western Gulf Coast are experiencing severe and extreme drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Extreme drought is the second-highest category of drought, and severe drought is the third-highest level.
For example, rainfall in Gainesville, Florida, is typically rather low during the winter, but since Dec. 1, there has only been about 55% of the normal rainfall in the city. Instead of the normal rainfall of 9.76 inches through March 8, only 5.38 inches has fallen. And, since Feb. 1, the percentage of rainfall has dropped to 45% with only 1.62 inches falling.
The heaviest rain from the late-week storm will tend to miss more widespread drought areas farther west along the Gulf coast.
The risk of severe weather in the Southeast states and drenching downpours will come to an end from west to east on Saturday with dry weather to follow. However, locally strong northwesterly winds in the wake of a cold front could be troublesome for firefighting efforts for a time on Saturday.
