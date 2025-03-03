Millions brace for damaging winds and tornadoes as thunderstorms tear across US

An outbreak of severe thunderstorms is march across the central and eastern United States through Wednesday.

Copied

Storm chaser Aaron Rigsby was live on the AccuWeather Network on March 4 to discuss the severe weather threat and his plans for chasing the storms.

The first days of March, and meteorological spring, have arrived, and the atmosphere isn't wasting any time dishing out severe thunderstorms for central and eastern parts of the country, AccuWeather forecasters warn.

A potent storm moved out of the Rockies Monday night and is traveling eastward across the country throughout the week. On the northern side of the storm, cold air in the northern Plains will allow for a strip of snow from Colorado to the Great Lakes. Precipitation on the southern side of the storm will come in the form of rain and severe weather.

After the storms initialized Monday evening that brought multiple hail and damaging wind reports through the night, activity on March 4 is forecast to bring the most widespread severe weather this week.

A continuation of robust thunderstorms and a secondary round of severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening are expected.

"As these thunderstorms roar eastward, the biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts, especially in Arkansas, Louisiana and western Mississippi. This area could have widespread gusts up to 80 mph, although gusts up to AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 100 mph can’t be ruled out," Roys warned.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Tuesday and Tuesday night will also bring the highest risk for tornadoes through midweek.

People with outdoor plans through Tuesday night, including those celebrating Mardi Gras in New Orleans, should have a reliable way to receive weather warnings and a safety plan in place in the event they need to seek shelter from the elements.

Tornadoes typically have the lowest death toll from natural disasters, but at night, tornadoes are far more deadly than they are by day.

On Wednesday, the storm responsible for days of severe weather will shift into the Great Lakes, stretching out the potent wind energy all the way down the Eastern Seaboard.

"The line of thunderstorms rolling through the East Coast will be moving very quickly; thunderstorms are not expected to last all day, but those that do form could be quite impactful," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex Duffus.

The main threat from the thunderstorms Wednesday will be high wind gusts. Still, there is the risk of a few brief tornadoes and some storms capable of producing hail and flash flooding.

Major metros in the mid-Atlantic, like Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina, should be aware of the timing of thunderstorms, as it could impact travel in these areas. The rain from these storms will be beneficial for the existing drought but could cause flooding and ponding on roadways.

In addition to winds created by the strong thunderstorms, the overall strength of the storm will produce widespread strong winds across the eastern two-thirds of the country. The extensive nature of stronger wind gusts is likely to cause more damage and power outages, even outside of the most intense thunderstorms.

On Tuesday alone, over a dozen states should be prepared for localized power outages and travel delays from the wind. Most of the major and secondary airport hubs from the Mississippi Valley to the Atlantic coast will be affected by thunderstorms or strong winds that can lead to flight delays.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.