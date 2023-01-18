Snow blanketed roadways across western and central Nebraska by Wednesday morning as a major winter storm rolled into the Plains, leading to the closure of highways and calls to avoid travel. A map from the Nebraska Department of Transportation showed nearly all of the roads west of Grand Island, a city located roughly in the central portion of the state, completely or partially covered in snow, with several closed roads in the southern portion of the state. This included portions of U.S. 30 and I-80 starting in Kearney in the south-central portion of the state and stretching westward toward the Nebraska-Wyoming state line. Across the border, motorists were advised to avoid unnecessary travel on southeastern Wyoming roads due to slippery conditions.

A travel map from the Nebraska Department of Transportation showing road conditions across the state on Wednesday morning. (Nebraska DOT)

In other locations in Nebraska, the department cautioned against travel amid high wind reports, including around Chadron, Nebraska, in the northwestern corner of the state where a winter weather advisory was in effect, and Lewellen, Nebraska, located in the western portion of the state, where U.S. 26 was completely covered in snow. A winter storm warning was in effect for the city as of Wednesday morning.