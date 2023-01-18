An image from the GOES-EAST weather satellite shows a large storm system over the central United States on Jan. 18, 2022. (NOAA)
The GOES-EAST weather satellite had a bird’s eye view of the far-reaching storm system over the U.S. -- this is if a bird could fly 22,000 miles above the Earth’s surface. The advanced cameras on the satellite took a snapshot of the storm as it was spreading snow over the Plains and sparking severe thunderstorms over part of the South. Clouds could be seen extending from the Gulf of Mexico toward the U.S.-Canada border and from the Rocky Mountains toward the Appalachians. The areas of white over northern Arizona, Utah, Nevada and California were not clouds from the storm but rather the widespread snow that had fallen across the higher elevations of the interior Southwest in recent weeks.
Roadway travel isn’t the only form of transportation that the major winter storm is slowing. By Wednesday morning, over 260 flights to and from the Denver International Airport were canceled, according to FlightAware.com. Of the canceled flights, 17% of total departures were struck from the schedule along with 13% of arrivals. Denver is under a winter storm warning that began on Tuesday and will remain in effect until Wednesday evening.
As snow continues to fall across the northern Plains, snowfall totals are quickly rising in Nebraska. In Hershey, Nebraska, which is west of Omaha, 12 inches of snow has fallen since midnight. In Ogallala, which is just west of Hershey, 10 inches of snow has fallen. In North Platte, 9 inches of snow was measured as of Wednesday morning. AccuWeather forecasters say 12-18 inches of snow is expected to fall across a large swath of Nebraska through Thursday. An AccuWeather Local StormMax of 28 inches is possible in the hardest-hit areas.
Severe thunderstorms are beginning to take shape across portions of eastern Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas at the start of what is expected to be a thundery day across the lower Mississippi River Valley. A tornado watch has been issued for part of the region until 4 p.m. CST, highlighting the risk of intense tornadoes, as well as damaging winds over 70 mph and hail as large as ping-pong balls. Nearly 3 million reside in the area under the tornado watch, including people in Little Rock, Arkansas, Shreveport, Louisiana, and Huntsville, Texas.
Snow blanketed roadways across western and central Nebraska by Wednesday morning as a major winter storm rolled into the Plains, leading to the closure of highways and calls to avoid travel. A map from the Nebraska Department of Transportation showed nearly all of the roads west of Grand Island, a city located roughly in the central portion of the state, completely or partially covered in snow, with several closed roads in the southern portion of the state. This included portions of U.S. 30 and I-80 starting in Kearney in the south-central portion of the state and stretching westward toward the Nebraska-Wyoming state line. Across the border, motorists were advised to avoid unnecessary travel on southeastern Wyoming roads due to slippery conditions.
A travel map from the Nebraska Department of Transportation showing road conditions across the state on Wednesday morning. (Nebraska DOT)
In other locations in Nebraska, the department cautioned against travel amid high wind reports, including around Chadron, Nebraska, in the northwestern corner of the state where a winter weather advisory was in effect, and Lewellen, Nebraska, located in the western portion of the state, where U.S. 26 was completely covered in snow. A winter storm warning was in effect for the city as of Wednesday morning.
An image from a travel camera new Lewellen, Nebraska, on Wednesday morning showing a road completely covered in snow. (Nebraska DOT)
AccuWeather forecasters warn a potent winter storm will spread heavy, travel-disrupting snow to more than 1,700 miles of the U.S. through midweek. The storm has already delivered a round of snow to the Four Corners region Monday into Tuesday. Wolf Creek Pass, Colorado, which is a high-elevation pass in the southwestern corner of the state, measured 36 inches of snow over the past 36 hours. In Summerhaven, Arizona, 19 inches of snow fell, and in Bluewater Lake, New Mexico, 12 inches of snow fell.
Snow started to fall in and around Denver late Tuesday, and by Wednesday morning, snowfall totals remained in the single digits. At the Denver International Airport, 7.7 inches of snow has fallen in the past 24 hours. In Frederick, Colorado, which is just north of Denver, 5.5 inches of snow has fallen. In Nebraska, 8 inches of snow fell in Chappell, which is a town located just north of the Denver-Nebraska state line. Just west of Chappell, in North Platte, Nebraska, 7 inches of snow had fallen over the past 24 hours.
A map showing the snowfall accumulations across the central U.S. from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning. (AccuWeather)
AccuWeather forecasters say 27 million people will be at risk for severe weather across the South Central States Wednesday afternoon to Wednesday evening. A moderate risk of severe thunderstorms is likely to exist from near the Louisiana and Texas border to the borders of Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Missouri. Some of the cities within the risk area include Shreveport, Louisiana; Little Rock, Arkansas; Jackson, Mississippi; and Memphis, Tennessee. The main threats will include damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, hail and a few isolated tornadoes that cannot be ruled out. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for wind gusts of 75 mph is expected within the strongest storms. Wind speeds this strong can create property damage and power outages and can uproot large trees.
