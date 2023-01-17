Denver could measure month's worth of snow from ongoing storm

Shovels, plows and snowblowers will be put to work through midweek as a snowstorm threatens to snarl travel and disrupt the daily routines of residents across the Mile High City.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. A storm set to strengthen in the nation’s midsection this week will bring accumulating snow and travel disruptions from the Rockies to the Midwest.

A plowable snow is about to blanket Colorado and a swath of the central United States, and it could lead to major disruptions across the Mile High City. Denver has been no stranger to snow this winter with over 25 inches falling since the start of November, and the newest snowstorm could end up being the biggest one so far this season.

How much snow will fall in Denver?

• Snow arrived in the Denver area Tuesday evening and is forecast to continue through Wednesday afternoon. "Conditions will deteriorate rapidly" throughout Tuesday night, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Feerick said. As a result, the worst of the conditions may align with the Wednesday morning commute.

• AccuWeather is forecasting 6 to 10 inches of snow in downtown Denver, but a few spots around the city could end up with even higher accumulations. "This storm track is very favorable for Denver, and it would not be surprising if some places near Denver saw a foot of snow by the time this is all said and done," Feerick added.

Biggest snowstorm since last winter? The biggest snowfall in Denver so far this season occurred on Dec. 28-29 when 7.1 inches accumulated. Snow clogged roads across the region, including a stretch of Interstate 70 where some drivers were stranded in their vehicles for more than eight hours.

History of January snowstorms

• The single snowstorm this week could unload more snow than what typically falls in Denver throughout all of January. Reliable snowfall records in Denver date back to the 1880s, and over that time the city has averaged 6.6 inches of snow during January.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

More snow in spring than winter? March typically features more snow in Denver than any other month of the year, Feerick said, with the month usually bringing around a foot of powder to the city. On average, January ranks as the fifth-snowiest month in the city.

Yes, but… Not every year follows the law of averages. Last January brought 13.4 inches of snow to the city, more than double the normal snowfall for the month. The snowiest January in city history was in 1992 when 24.3 inches accumulated -- 13.8 of which accumulated in just one day.

A dogwalker treks up South Pennsylvania Street after a winter storm swept over the Intermountain West and dropped up to 8 inches of snow Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

• The snow that falls during the midweek storm may stick around the city for a while with high temperatures predicted to top out within a few degrees of freezing every day into next week.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.