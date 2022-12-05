Unique snow removal leaves NY mother astonished in viral video

Last month’s record-setting storm that dumped several feet of snow in the Buffalo area forced many residents to get a little creative when it comes to getting rid of all the snow off all sorts of rooftops.

The historical snowfall that fell in the Buffalo suburb of Orchard Park, New York, late last month has showcased the creativity of the city’s residents, especially when it comes to removing the accumulation off their cars.

Dreading the chore of having to clear about 2 feet of snow from her car, Samantha Andres took a more direct approach than a shovel. Andres hopped in the car, quickly drove forward, stopped, then went in reverse and hit the brake, sending a large pack of snow onto the ground.

Orchard Park, New York, resident Samantha Andres took a unique approach to snow removal with her vehicle, successfully getting a large pack off by reversing and hitting the brakes. (Photo via TikTok)

The viral video included cheerful commentary by her mother, Sandra, who filmed the occasion.

"Oh my god. I got it, I got it on tape," Sandra is heard remarking. "...That was amazing!"

Posted on TikTok, the resulting video has received over 14 million views as of Monday.

“It was funny to me at the time, but never thought it would get this crazy and get this much attention,” Sandra told Storyful about the video. “We Buffalonians take pride in getting rid of snow.”

Taking snow and ice off of vehicles is definitely a concern in Orchard Park and elsewhere this winter. To help with the removal, AAA Manager of Technical Services Michael Calkins provided some tips to AccuWeather, including making sure vehicles are equipped with items such as an ice scraper, traction aids (such as sand or salt), and a snow shovel.

Some proactive measures in snow and ice prevention on vehicles are covering the windshield with a tarp or large towel, parking the vehicle in a garage if possible, and using pre-treatment product on the windshield. Some recommend a homemade pre-treatment with a mixture of three parts white vinegar to one part water, though glass professionals warn that vinegar can cause micro-pitting of the glass over time.

