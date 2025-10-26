East Coast to face rough surf, wet weather and cooler conditions to end October

AccuWeather speaks with Storm Chaser Brandon Clement who is currently in Jamaica covering the landfall of Melissa. He shares the latest on how the island is preparing for potential disaster.

AccuWeather meteorologists continue to watch multiple storms impacting the U.S., both of which will have impacts to conditions along the East Coast through the week. Meanwhile, Hurricane Melissa continues to churn in the Caribbean, bringing catastrophic impacts to the area before tracking northeast across the Bahamas by midweek.

The combination will lead to another round of rough surf and coastal flooding along the East coast beaches from the last days of October into the start of November.

Melissa to move through the Bahamas while a storm trekking across the Southeast moves offshore

After Melissa tracks through the western Caribbean, bringing catastrophic flooding and destructive winds to portions of the region, it will pass through the Bahamas by midweek before moving into the western Atlantic. Melissa is expected to then approach Bermuda, bringing rain and wind impacts to the island chain as early as late week.

At the same time, a storm that brought torrential rainfall and severe weather to portions of the Plains and Gulf Coast will move across the Southeast into early week before moving offshore.

The combination of the storm moving offshore and Melissa tracking across the Bahamas and into the western Atlantic towards Bermuda will bring coastal hazards across much of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coast through much of the week.

Residents along the coast should prepare for coastal flooding and beach erosion due to persistent onshore flow as well as stirred up surf from Melissa. Those operating small crafts or vessels are urged to use caution through the week and consider altering plans due to hazardous seas.

Potent storm to take shape across the central, eastern U.S.

AccuWeather's team of meteorologists are also watching a storm moving through the Northwest as it is expected to strengthen as it trek eastward over the central and eastern U.S. mid- to late week.



The storm will strengthen over the Mississippi Valley before moving northeastward into the Ohio Valley and Northeast, bringing periods of rain and gusty winds to a wide portion of the region, which can impact any Halloween celebrations and activities. Across the higher elevations of the Appalachian Mountains above 2,500 feet, it will be cold enough to support the potential for snow.

Along with the rain and wind, coastal hazards will also be present across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast late week.

"The combination of high pressure over southeast Canada, Melissa several hundred miles off the mid-Atlantic and Northeast coast and the approaching storm will generate strong rip currents and coastal flooding," adds AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill.

The dip in the jet stream will promote a cooler pattern across much of the eastern third of the U.S. through the end of October into early November.

By early November, temperatures across the region can be as low as 5-10 degrees below the historical average.

