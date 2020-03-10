Storms track across the South early on March 17, 2021.

Tornado watches continue to pop up across the South. Watches are currently covering parts of five states, including Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, and Tennessee.

Tornado watches are meant to give the public advance notice that there is a developing risk for tornadoes and a need to remain vigilant. Tornado warnings are issued minutes before a storm capable of producing a tornado approaches a certain area, and urge residents take immediate action to seek shelter.