Tornadoes are not the only risk associated with the severe storms impacting the South today. Flooding will pose a risk for several states on Wednesday. The threat for flash flooding can occur before and during thunderstorms. Some flooding risks include reduced visibility and travel delays throughout the day.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency for all counties in the state on Tuesday ahead of a sever weather threat that will impact the area. As a result, many schools have announced closures for Wednesday. These closures include the University of Alabama, Birmingham City Schools, University of North Alabama, and Athens City Schools, according to WBHM. The University of Alabama has opened storm shelters for those needing it. Dozens of other districts have also canceled classes.
Parts of Alabama and Mississippi are under a heightened alert for long-lived and intense tornadoes known as a "particularly dangerous situation" tornado watch that has just been issued. This rare type of watch indicates that numerous tornadoes are expected and a few intense tornadoes are likely. This wording can also accompany severe thunderstorm watches, the NWS said. Cities included in this watch zone include Jackson, Mississippi, and Tuscaloosa and Birmingham, Alabama.
(Photo/National Weather Service)
Storms track across the South early on March 17, 2021.
Tornado watches continue to pop up across the South. Watches are currently covering parts of five states, including Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, and Tennessee.
Tornado watches are meant to give the public advance notice that there is a developing risk for tornadoes and a need to remain vigilant. Tornado warnings are issued minutes before a storm capable of producing a tornado approaches a certain area, and urge residents take immediate action to seek shelter.
AccuWeather National Weather Reporter Bill Wadell is in Birmingham, Alabama, preparing for today's severe weather danger. The state has a history of devastating severe weather and as Wadell reports, more families are looking to get storm shelters installed on their properties. Wadell said some of the shelters can fit anywhere from three to 36 people.
AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno says it's time to be "weather aware" as the severe weather danger ramps across the southern U.S. Bernie highlights the forecast for volatile weather for Wednesday and Thursday and discusses which locations will have the highest risk for tornadoes.
For the first time since May 2019, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center is warning that there is a high risk for severe thunderstorms. A high risk is the highest level on the SPC's five-tier severe weather outlook system. Cities in the high risk area currently include Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, and Hoover, Alabama, as well as Jackson and Meridian, Mississippi. The population in the high risk area is more than 2.8 million, according to the SPC. This is also the first high risk advisory to be issued in March since 2012.
As the southern portion of the U.S. continues to prepare for an outbreak in severe weather, AccuWeather meteorologists are stressing for residents to remain aware of these four tornado characteristics this week: their number, the distance they travel, their intensity and the time at which they take place. “Tornadoes are likely to be numerous, violent, long-tracking and last through much of the nighttime hours,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski warned.This combination of factors can spell foran increased risk to lives and property, especially as nighttime tornadoes pose a greater risk, under the cover of darkness. Here are a few ways to stay safe during this severe weather event:
Have the AccuWeather app on a smartphone with push notifications turned on and the volume turned up
Have a battery-powered weather radio on hand
Equip yourself with a flashlight, bottled water, closed-toed shoes and a big blanket
Prepare a designated tornado shelter