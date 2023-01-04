As the calendar turned from 2022 to 2023 last weekend, an atmospheric river soaked California in heavy rain, leading to widespread flooding in low-lying areas that swamped highways and forced evacuations. At least two people died during the stormy weather last weekend. A 72-year-old man was killed by a falling tree at the Lighthouse Field State Beach in Santa Cruz, a city located along the Central California coast. The second fatality was reported in Sacramento County after a person was found inside a submerged vehicle near Route 99.

Downtown San Francisco experienced its wettest calendar day since Nov. 5, 1994, due to the atmospheric river on New Year’s Eve. It was also the city’s second-wettest day in 174 years of record-keeping. The downtown area picked up a whopping 5.46 inches of rain and was just 0.08 of an inch shy of tying the current record. The single-day rainfall accounted for nearly 50% of the entirety of the rain that fell in December.

The storm system also unloaded more than 4 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada. A number of motorists who became stranded on I-80 near Lake Tahoe eventually needed to be rescued, the California Highway Patrol said.