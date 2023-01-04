An atmospheric river may sound whimsical and have the potential to bring some much-needed moisture to the West, but they can often spark flooding or dangerous snowfall totals. These massive plumes of moisture originate some 2,500 miles from the U.S. West Coast in the tropical Pacific Ocean and move eastward.While the West is in desperate need for moisture to quench the ongoing drought and buff up the snowpacks, the weather setup can lead to excessive rainfall and flooding or even shut down travel with heavy snowfall. This particular atmospheric river can be classified as a “Pineapple Express” as it builds up moisture around Hawaii.
Officials in California are taking precaution in advance of the major storm, announcing evacuation orders throughout the state. In the Bay Area hub of San Jose, mandatory evacuation orders were issued by city officials late Tuesday for people without shelter near creeks, with police stating that “if you are in the banks of the waterway, your life is in danger” from the likely heavy rains and flooding. The order is not for residential homes, and police officers will be using a long range acoustic device to make announcements.
The city of Watsonville, approximately 50 miles south of San Jose, issued a mandatory evacuation order Tuesday for neighborhoods with a high risk of flooding. An evacuation advisory was issued for southern coastal areas of San Mateo County, particularly in the burn scar area for the CZU Fire that torched the area in August 2020. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works also had burn scars in mind with evacuation warnings that will go into effect Wednesday afternoon, pertaining to areas of the Lake Fire burn scar and the northern end of the Bobcat Fire burn scar.
A major storm will deliver life-threatening flooding, damaging winds and power outages to California and other parts of the West.
More than 50 state parks in California have been partially or fully closed as the state braces for a significant winter storm. “To protect the safety of the public and employees, the following state park units will be temporarily closed until further notice,” the California Department of Parks and Recreation said on its website. The department said more parks could be closed due to the deteriorating weather conditions. Redwood National & State Parks posted on social media that strong winds from the impending storm could blow over giant trees, making it dangerous to be in a redwood forest until conditions improve.
As a large winter storm sweeps through California, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday to support response and recovery efforts. “This proclamation will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support locals in their ongoing response,” the announcement said. The governor’s office has activated the state emergency operations center to its highest level. Officials urged all residents to stay informed of any severe weather alerts by signing up for alerts from their counties. They also added that all residents should heed evacuation orders from local officials and evacuate when ordered to do so. “Stay off the road if necessary and stay at home,” said Wade Crowfoot, California’s secretary of natural resources. “And be ready for extensive power outages.”
Rain and mountain snow are already falling across portions of the West Coast, but the center of the powerful storm system is swirling off the Pacific coast. The GOES-WEST weather satellite captured a breathtaking image of the bomb cyclone shortly after sunrise Wednesday, with the center of the storm located about 600 miles west of Eureka, California, along the Golden State’s northern coast. A band of clouds stretched thousands of miles southwest across the Pacific Ocean toward Hawaii.
A satellite image showing a powerful bomb cyclone over the Pacific Ocean on Jan. 4, 2023. (NOAA/GOES-WEST)
The incoming storm system to California will unleash a variety of hazards, but perhaps the greatest risk will be the storm’s heavy, flooding rainfall. “Not only will this storm be intense tapping into a substantial atmospheric river, but it is also arriving just days after the previous storm brought heavy rainfall and created significant flooding - increasing the impacts and risks that can occur given the already saturated ground,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. Although California desperately needs as much rain as possible, too much too fast can have deadly consequences, as was the case last weekend when one person drowned in Sacramento County.
Winter storm warnings were in effect Wednesday for parts of California from the northern end of the state, through the Sierra Nevada and to areas just north of Los Angeles ahead of the bomb cyclone closing in on the West Coast. Cities included in the warnings were Mount Shasta, Truckee and South Lake Tahoe. AccuWeather forecasters warn that snow levels in the Sierra Nevada are expected to mostly be above pass level on Wednesday, but colder air will allow them to lower through the night and into Thursday. Heavy snowfall from this storm could potentially lead to road closures along I-80, which was closed for a few hours following snowfall during the New Year’s weekend.
Winter storm warnings (dark blue) were issued throughout California.
As the calendar turned from 2022 to 2023 last weekend, an atmospheric river soaked California in heavy rain, leading to widespread flooding in low-lying areas that swamped highways and forced evacuations. At least two people died during the stormy weather last weekend. A 72-year-old man was killed by a falling tree at the Lighthouse Field State Beach in Santa Cruz, a city located along the Central California coast. The second fatality was reported in Sacramento County after a person was found inside a submerged vehicle near Route 99.
Downtown San Francisco experienced its wettest calendar day since Nov. 5, 1994, due to the atmospheric river on New Year’s Eve. It was also the city’s second-wettest day in 174 years of record-keeping. The downtown area picked up a whopping 5.46 inches of rain and was just 0.08 of an inch shy of tying the current record. The single-day rainfall accounted for nearly 50% of the entirety of the rain that fell in December.
The storm system also unloaded more than 4 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada. A number of motorists who became stranded on I-80 near Lake Tahoe eventually needed to be rescued, the California Highway Patrol said.
