A tornado-warned storm moved through Eagle Lake, Texas, located just west of Houston, Tuesday morning. City Manager Charles Jackson told AccuWeather he believes a tornado touched down in Eagle Lake. “We have some damage to buildings, down power lines and tree damage,” Jackson said. “We have received a significant amount of rain as well.“ A trained weather spotter confirmed the touchdown of the twister just before 11:30 a.m. CST. The National Weather Service will likely conduct a post-storm survey once the storms have passed to confirm the intensity and duration of the twister.
Texans are facing different forms of extreme weather on Tuesday, but the type of weather depends on location. Millions of people in and around Houston are bracing for damaging thunderstorms and tornadoes as severe weather ramps up near the Gulf Coast. A tornado watch is in effect until 6 p.m. CST Tuesday with several tornado warnings having already been issued. Meanwhile, 300 miles to the northwest, winter weather alerts are in effect with snow falling. Snow has yet to be observed in Abilene, Texas, while reports of around 4 inches have come in from near Amarillo, Texas, while 7 inches of snow was measured near Lubbock, Texas.
Snow-covered roads are creating travel headaches for those in northern Texas and parts of Oklahoma. Near the Oklahoma-Texas state line, on Interstate 40, a tractor-trailer and an officer collide Tuesday morning. As the police truck was being pulled out of the ditch, the vehicle slid sideways and collided again with the tractor-trailer. Storm Chaser Aaron Rigsby captured the moment the officer and the tractor-trailer were pulled from the ditch in a video he shared on his Twitter. According to Rigsby, dozen of other tractor-trailers were jackknifed and off the road along I-40 near the Texas-Oklahoma border Tuesday morning.
The Houston metro area has seen 18 tornadoes in January since records began in the 1800s, according to TornadoArchive.com. Only one, an EF1 tornado in 1991, has hit downtown proper. The strongest tornado to hit within 20 miles of the city during January was given an EF2 rating. That twister occurred near Lynchburg, Texas, and injured two people on Jan. 24, 1933.
One of the worst January tornado outbreaks in Texas and Louisiana was Jan. 2, 1999, when 47 tornadoes struck in those two states and also spawned twisters eastward into Georgia and Florida. There was also a significant tornado outbreak on Jan. 8-9 2022, with 23 preliminary tornado reports from the Houston area into west-central Louisiana. Those included an EF2 tornado near Peason, Louisiana, 50 miles northwest of Alexandria.
(Tornado Archive)
The first tornado watch associated with the storm rolling into the South was issued for southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, covering 7.4 million people. The watch spans from Corpus Christi, Texas, to Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana, and warns of possible scattered gusts of 70 mph, ping-pong-sized hail and a few tornadoes. Houston and Galveston, Texas, and Lake Charles, Louisiana, are just a few cities that fall under the watch. Unless otherwise noted, it will expire around 6 p.m. CST.
The same storm system that will bring severe weather to the lower Mississippi River Valley is delivering snow across other parts of the South Central and the mid-Mississippi River Valley. The Texas Panhandle and parts of northwestern Arkansas were under winter storm warnings on Tuesday morning, part of the swath of such warnings that stretched from New Mexico to Ohio and covered some 18 million people, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Snow began late in the night, and the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport received 4.8 inches of snow between midnight and 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the Lubbock NWS office. The office itself measured 2.8 inches of snowfall and a measurement of 6 inches of snow was recorded in Roaring Springs, some 60 miles northeast of Lubbock.
With severe weather in the forecast, it is important to understand and prepare for the risks that are inbound. These are five tips that can help you and your family prepare in advance:
Shelter safety: It is important to make sure the storm shelter is safe and provides an escape if the door is blocked by potential debris.
Access to shelter and supplies: Having a storm shelter that cannot be accessed effectively defeats the purpose of having one at all. Shelters should be as easily accessible as possible.
Security and restoration planning: If doors and windows are shattered and missing, securing the property quickly is essential. Making sure the property is structurally sound and having a repair company in mind should be planned before the severe weather.
Insurance and financial protection: Consumers should look at the types of disasters their area may be prone to, to determine if they have the proper coverage in place.
Protecting irreplaceable property with sentimental value: Some items may never be able to be replaced after a disaster. For these items, it is a good idea to take preventative measures to protect personal possessions that hold sentimental value.
A stormy start to the morning is underway across Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma on Tuesday. Heavy rain could be seen on the AccuWeather radar falling in San Antonio, Austin and Dallas, Texas. In San Antonio and Austin, heavy rain was associated with storms that were also producing a significant amount of lightning. Light rain was spotted falling in Houston as well. Oklahoma City had rain falling Tuesday morning, but by mid-morning, a switchover to snow was taking place. Heavy rain was also reported in Shreveport, Louisiana, Tuesday morning. Storms and rain will continue to track east throughout the day.
Warmer-than-normal waters in the Gulf of Mexico have helped fuel severe weather across the lower Mississippi River Valley over the past few months, and this system will be no different. “Flooding downpours — those are also going to be an issue here because there’s going to be a lot of moisture streaming upward from the Gulf of Mexico — and that’s basically one of the reasons why we’ve been dealing with so much severe weather across the South here over the last several months,” AccuWeather Prime Host Adam Del Rosso explained. As the jet stream slides the low-pressure system eastward, the system will pull warm, relatively muggy air from the Gulf northward, fueling severe weather.
AccuWeather’s Adam Del Rosso breaks down the forecast for potentially severe thunderstorms tracking from the Gulf Coast to the Southeast from Jan. 24-25.
Over 15 million people living near the Gulf Coast are at risk of many forms of severe weather through Tuesday night. Damaging winds and flash flooding are expected to be the most widespread danger, but tornadoes will also be possible where the most vigorous thunderstorms develop. Houston is particularly prone to flash flooding, so people in and around the city should pay close attention to the weather radar and avoid traveling through swamped streets.
The impending severe weather outbreak could become even more perilous after nightfall. “A tornado risk at night is especially dangerous, so residents along the Gulf Coast will need to have a way to reliably get warnings while asleep,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said. People who download the free AccuWeather app can have severe weather alerts sent directly to their phones.
As a potent storm pulls warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico, substantial rainfall will be possible across the southern U.S. through Wednesday. The storm will spread a general range of 1-3 inches of rain from Texas to the East Coast. Cities along the Gulf Coast will be in the prime location to receive higher rainfall totals as potent thunderstorms develop. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 5 inches is possible in the strongest storms. The flooding downpours will create reduced visibility, especially on the roadways, and travel delays.
In addition to the risk of severe thunderstorms Tuesday, more than 40 million people in the Southeast are under wind advisories. Damaging wind gusts of 55-65 mph are expected across the southern U.S. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph is possible in the strongest storms.
A high wind warning is in effect from just east of Houston to Pensacola, Florida. More than 5 million people will be affected by the high wind warning. A high wind watch is in effect across parts of southwestern Alabama, and far eastern Mississippi, affecting more than 205,000 people. A wind advisory is in effect across a large swath of the southern U.S., affecting more than 37 million people. The wind advisory is in effect across parts of southwestern Texas, eastern Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and northeastern Florida.
As strong to severe storms race across the Southeast Tuesday evening, extremely dangerous sea conditions are expected along coastal Alabama and northwest Florida beaches. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Mobile issued a “rare storm warning” as gusts up to 50 knots (57.5 mph) and waves of 8 to 11 feet are possible. “Just don’t even consider getting into the Gulf,” the NWS Mobile office wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning. Dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents will be possible through Wednesday night, the NWS warned. Minor coastal flooding and beach erosion are possible as well.
