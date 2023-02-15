A severe weather threat will extend across “an incredible stretch of real estate” on Thursday, according to AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter. All modes of severe weather will be possible from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes on Thursday. “In addition to the risk for thunderstorm winds which could be gusts from anywhere to 60 to 70 miles per hour or more in some spots, we’re also going to have a lot of wind associated with our latest storm system and that’s going to result in the risk for power outages,” Porter said.
The threat of severe weather will continue well after the sun sets on Thursday. “Tornadoes that happen at night are two and a half times more deadly on average than tornadoes that happen at any other time of the day so that just emphasizes the reason again for everybody to be prepared and aware of the threats,” Porter said.
On Thursday morning, thunderstorms producing heavy rain and flash flooding across northwestern and south-central Kentucky promoted multiple flash flood warnings. Southern Daviess, northeastern Hopkins, northeastern Webster and McLean counties are all under a flash flood warning until 11:30 a.m. CST, unless otherwise noted. Between 2-4 inches of rain had already fallen in the warned areas and additional rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible. Flash flooding will likely occur in poor drainage and low-lying areas first. Water rescues were conducted after a vehicle was reportedly trapped in floodwaters on Thursday morning in Daviess County.
Early Thursday morning, a tornado watch was issued for parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee. The watch went into effect just before 5 a.m. CST and will continue until 12 p.m. CST, unless otherwise noted. Damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, hail up to 2-inches in size and a few isolated tornadoes are possible. In addition to the tornado threat, severe storms could also feature frequent lightning and flash flooding.
More than 40 million people from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes will be at risk for severe weather on Thursday, AccuWeather forecasters warn. The greatest threats from the storms will be damaging wind gusts, hail, torrential downpours and even isolated tornadoes. Winds, ranging from 60-70 mph, are likely to knock over trees since the ground is moist and in some cases saturated from recent rounds of rain and storms. This could result in numerous power outages across Ohio, southern Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and perhaps into western parts of Pennsylvania and New York. Heavy rain can suddenly reduce visibility for motorists and lead to flash flooding of streams and urban areas. Airline delays may mount as storms track across the major airport hubs of Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Nashville and Atlanta on Thursday.
As cities across the South and Midwest prepare for severe weather on Thursday, residents in the risk areas should have a plan in place on where to take shelter in the case of a tornado. Being in a mobile home is one of the worst places to be during a tornado, so having a plan on where to go in the event of one is vital.
The best place to shelter is at a tornado storm shelter or a specifically-designed FEMA Safe Room, according to NOAA WRN Ambassadors. This is also true for protection from hail and lightning. If these options are not available, the next best option is getting into a basement or an interior room of a well-constructed home or building away from windows. It is a bad idea to take shelter in large, open rooms such as gymnasiums or manufactured housing. The worst options for taking shelter include mobile homes, staying in your vehicle and taking shelter under a highway overpass.
Here are a few myths surrounding tornadoes to be aware of with the upcoming storms.The first misconception is that green clouds indicate a tornado is forming. While they may indicate a strong thunderstorm, that doesn’t necessarily mean a tornado will form as well. Two other myths which prove to be dangerous are that seeking shelter under an overpass is safe and opening windows equalizes pressure. Both are false and can result in serious harm. Sheltering in the southwest corner of a basement is another myth that is dangerously false. When a tornado strikes, the safest place to shelter would be in closet in a basement or a tub. If a person lives in a mobile home, they should have a plan in place to shelter elsewhere. The last two myths are that tornadoes only form on flat land and they are always visible as they approach. Tornadoes can form almost anywhere provided the right conditions come together, and while you may be able to spot some tornadoes from a good distance, others may be wrapped in rain and barely visible.
The overall risk of being struck by lightning is already low, with odds of one and 15,300 of being hit in your lifetime (defined as 80 years), according to the National Weather Service (NWS). But there are proper safety precautions one can take to further protect themselves when lightning is a risk in their area. When thunder roars, get indoors, is a catch phase used by the NWS for people to remember the safest place during a thunderstorm is inside. If you can’t get indoors, here are some other precautions you could take to protect yourself during a thunderstorm:
• Cars are better than nothing. While being in an enclosed car is not as safe as being inside a building, it is safer than staying outside
• Stay low: It’s best to get as low to the ground as possible, you do not want to be the tallest thing around during a thunderstorm.
• Avoid bodies of water. Water is an excellent conductor of electricity, meaning it can travel far.
• Tents and pavilions are not good options. Many tents and pavilions have metallic or least frames made of other conductive materials. They are just as risky to stand under as a lone, tall tree.
• Don’t dawdle. While lightning can occasionally strike farther away, it typically strikes within a 10-mile radius around the storm. If you can hear thunder, then it’s time to get inside.
• Always check the forecast before heading outside. If you know you’re going to be outside for an extended period of time, far from any nearby buildings or your car, check your local forecast before you leave the house for the day.
With severe weather in the forecast, it is important to understand and prepare for the risks that are inbound. These are five tips that can help you and your family prepare in advance:
• Shelter safety: What to look for: It is important to make sure the storm shelter is safe and provides an escape if the door is blocked by potential debris.
• Access to shelter and supplies: Having a storm shelter that cannot be accessed effectively defeats the purpose of having one at all. Shelters should be as easily accessible as possible.
• Security and restoration planning: If doors and windows are shattered and missing, securing the property quickly is essential. Making sure the property is structurally sound and having a repair company in mind should be planned before the severe weather.
• Insurance and financial protection: Consumers should look at the types of disasters their area may be prone to, to determine if they have the proper coverage in place.
• Protecting irreplaceable property with sentimental value: Some items may never be able to be replaced after a disaster. For these items, it is a good idea to take preventative measures to protect personal possessions that hold sentimental value.
Wednesday night's storms across the South and Midwest come with a moderate tornado risk during a year that has already had a particularly active tornado count less than two months in. The year 2023 kicked off with robust storms across the Midwest and South during January, contributing to 168 preliminary tornado reports for the month alone, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). That’s nearly five times the 1991-2010 average of 35 tornadoes for the month and, if confirmed, the second-highest January tornado count on record behind January 1999 which saw 214 tornadoes. The second highest count before 2023 was January 2017 which had a final count of 137. February 2023 hasn’t been nearly as active so far with only 10 preliminary tornado reports by mid-month, according to NOAA.
Tornadoes have long since been associated with the Plains of the U.S., but they can occur nearly anywhere at any time of the year. Here are a few things to know about this dangerous weather event:
The deadliest tornado in U.S. history was the 1925 Tri-State Tornado, which struck on March 18 and tore a path of destruction from southeastern Missouri through southern Illinois and Indiana. Overall, it covered 219 miles, tracked through over 19 communities and killed 695 people, according to the National Weather Service. It ranked as an F5 tornado on the Fujita scale with winds estimated to have exceeded 300 mph.
2. An EF5 tornado that struck El Reno, Oklahoma, on May 31, 2013 was the widest tornado on record, with a width of roughly 2.6 miles at its peak, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
3. The three-day tornado outbreak from April 25-28, 2011 was one of the largest, deadliest and most destructive tornado outbreaks in U.S. history, according to the NWS. In total, 343 tornadoes spawned amid the outbreak, 207 of which occurred on April 27 alone. The storms stretched from the South into the Northeast.
4. The duration of a tornado can last between a few moments to 20 minutes or more, though the average twister remains on the ground for roughly five minutes, according to NOAA’s National Severe Storms Laboratory.
5. Tornadoes have been recorded on every continent except Antarctica.
Severe thunderstorms forecast across the southern Plains on Wednesday evening will continue well into the nighttime hours. Nocturnal tornadoes can be more dangerous than twisters that happen in the daylight. “Nocturnal storm events often come as more of a surprise to people simply because they may not be as in touch with the environment around them as they are during the day, or they may be asleep,” emergency preparedness specialist Becky DePodwin said. “That’s why it’s so important to ensure you will be [woken] up by weather warnings issued for your location and to know the appropriate action when a warning is issued.” Residents across the southern U.S. should have a plan in place before going to bed, including locating a safe place in their house to take shelter when a storm is approaching. One of the easiest ways to receive emergency weather notifications, including tornado warnings, is to download the free AccuWeather app on a smartphone.
From Wednesday night into Thursday morning, people across Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee need to be prepared for the possibility of nighttime tornadoes, which historically are significantly deadlier than tornadoes in the day.
Severe weather on Wednesday has taken a toll on travel on the ground, as well as in the air, particularly for the Denver area. As of 7:30 p.m. MST, Denver International Airport has canceled 101 departing flights and 91 arriving flights, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. Delays have been rampant at the airport as well, with 513 departures and 403 arrivals delayed thus far. Farther east, Chicago O’Hare International has also been the source of many delays, with 236 departures and 167 arrivals delayed Wednesday. A total of 42 flights have been canceled at the Chicago airport.
Winter weather has impacted travel in several states, including Colorado, where cars sliding off the roads were reported Wednesday afternoon. Images of drifting snow and low visibility plaguing the roads were captured in Colorado and beyond, moving into New Mexico and Kansas.
Storm chaser Mike Scantlin explained a hail and high wind threat across southeastern Oklahoma Wednesday afternoon, with storms beginning to develop in Jefferson County just north of the Texas border. Scantlin warned that storms will pose a tornado risk through early Thursday morning hours. A risk for nighttime tornadoes is also forecast in eastern Arkansas, western Mississippi and western Tennessee.
Storm chaser Mike Scantlin reported from Oklahoma on Feb. 15 as severe storms started firing up from the Plains into the Southeast.
AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell reported from Prescott, Arkansas, Wednesday afternoon, a potentially dangerous part of the state this evening. While conditions in Prescott, located in the southwestern corner of the state, were mild during the afternoon hours, a nocturnal tornado threat is imminent. Along with Arkansas, the threat could also bring tornadoes to parts of Mississippi and Tennessee from Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Wadell reminded viewers to have flashlights and study shoes nearby if severe weather strikes at night, and to follow along with updates on the AccuWeather app.
Hundreds of tornadoes have been recorded throughout history in February, including 195 major tornadoes of F3-F5 strength across the United States since 1680. The most recent significant tornado outbreak was Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020, when 37 tornadoes including seven EF2s moved through the South. The "Leap Day" tornado outbreak in 2012 on Feb. 28 and Feb. 29 resulted in 42 tornadoes with one rated EF4 in Harrisburg, Illinois. That twister killed 8 and injured over 100 people.
In 2008, the "Super Tuesday Outbreak" killed more than 60 people after dropping 86 tornadoes including five devastating EF4s in Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi and Alabama. The most powerful twister in the month of February occurred on Feb. 21, 1971 and is the only F5 tornado recorded in the U.S. in February. That twister ripped from northeast Louisiana into Mississippi on a 109.2-mile track, injuring more than 500 and killing 47 people.
The Storm Prediction Center adopted the "EF" scale on Feb. 1, 2007. Tornadoes before that date were rated with the "F" scale.
Tornadoes recorded between Feb. 1 and Feb. 28 from 1680 to 2021
It was anything but an oasis for AccuWeather National Reporter Tony Laubach, who was live from the snow-covered Oasis Travel Center in Colby, Kansas, Wednesday afternoon. A bundled-up Laubach was surrounded by around 4 inches of drifting snow, reporting that the blowing snow and low visibility have been the issues impacting Kansas residents thus far. Heavy snow was also falling about 35 miles west of Colby in Goodland, Kansas, with larger flakes contributing to visibility problems on the roads. While road conditions are expected to deteriorate as the evening moves in, Laubach said road crews in Kansas and “the blowing nature of the snow” have prevented snow from sticking to major routes like Interstate 70.
A combination of wind and snow, alongside bitterly cold air, made for dangerous driving in Colorado and Kansas on Feb. 15, as AccuWeather’s Tony Laubach explained in this live report.
The Santa Fe Police Department announced closures to the city's offices, libraries, community centers and municipal court on Wednesday due to winter weather. The police department warned that non-essential driving is strongly discouraged around the city and added that city crews would be working to clear roads throughout the duration of the storm. "Our Police Officers in the field and On-call Call Staff will continue to be available for response and providing law enforcement services," Santa Fe Police Department said in a Facebook post. An estimated 1-3 inches of snow has fallen across Santa Fe as of Wednesday afternoon.
Threats of intense snowfall in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, area Thursday have led to over a dozen school closings thus far. There have been 16 closings or delays already announced for the Milwaukee area, including Elmbrook School District, Delavan-Darien School District, Burlington Area Schools, Johnson Creek School District and Lake Mills School District. The storm currently impacting the Denver metropolitan area will be moving into the Midwest through Thursday, bringing a 6- to 12-inch band of accumulating snow through Milwaukee, as well as cities such as Salina, Kansas, and Des Moines, Iowa. The AccuWeather LocalStorm Max™ snowfall in the zone is 18 inches.
Temperatures in the Southwest and the eastern United States have swapped typical February conditions, with cold across in the Southwest running in contrast Wednesday with springlike conditions in the East.
As of Wednesday afternoon, several southwestern hubs have achieved below-freezing temperatures. In Santa Fe, New Mexico, the temperature is at 19 degrees Fahrenheit as of 1 p.m. MST, with an AccuWeather RealFeel® of 15 degrees. The average on Feb. 15 in Santa Fe is 48 degrees, a difference of 29 from Wednesday’s conditions. Just south of Santa Fe in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the temperature is at 30 degrees, with a RealFeel® of 17. While temperatures are higher in the Arizona hubs of Tuscon (48 degrees) and Phoenix (53 degrees), both are well below typical Feb. 15 temperatures, which reside in the 70s.
Meanwhile, temperatures in the East have skyrocketed Wednesday, including readings of 66 degrees in New York City and Philadelphia. The 66-degree reading in New York City is 24 degrees higher than the average Feb. 15 temperature of 42 degrees. Boston was also pushing near 60 degrees in the afternoon hours, with a reading of 57 degrees at 3 p.m. EST.
Road conditions have deteriorated throughout Colorado Wednesday, including trouble on Interstate 25 between Pueblo and Colorado Springs. On the interstate, located in the south-central part of Colorado, several cars were reported to have slid off the road. The Colorado Department of Transportation reported a closure on I-25 northbound at Mesa Ridge Parkway due to an accident, with no estimated time of reopen as of 12:15 p.m. MST. Strong winds on the interstate were causing blowing snow as well as visibility issues.
New Mexico is among several states in the southwest to be impacted by winter weather on Wednesday, with snow reports spanning nearly every corner of the state. In Albuquerque, snow first began early Wednesday morning and continued into the afternoon. Most areas around the city picked up 1-3 inches of snow, but some areas near the city, including Sandia Park, picked up 4 or more inches of snow. More significant snowfall accumulated farther to the north in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where 4.3 inches was reported on Wednesday morning. To the northeast of Santa Fe in Chupadero, 15 inches of snow fell.
The threat of severe weather across the southern United States has Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer in storm-chasing mode Wednesday afternoon. Timmer reported from the Birmingham, Alabama, area breaking down the severe threats, pointing to potential late-night tornadoes across eastern Arkansas, northern Louisiana and portions of Mississippi and Tennessee. The Dallas-Fort Worth metro area should be on the lookout for large hail, Timmer added.
As the snowstorm takes aim at the central Plains and Upper Midwest, the heaviest snowfall will largely spare Chicago. The city has reported about only half of its normal snow-to-date this winter as of Monday, having recorded 14.2 inches at O’Hare International Airport. The historical average is 26.4 inches. With only 1-2 inches of snow forecast to fall at the lakefront, it is unlikely that the upcoming storm will bring enough to help the city catch up to its historical average, even with higher amounts of 2-4 inches forecast to fall in the immediate northern and western suburbs. Slippery and potentially difficult travel conditions remain possible during the morning and evening commutes on Thursday even with the heavy snow missing the area, AccuWeather forecasters say.
A potent winter storm is continuing to leave its mark on several states across the central U.S. as heavy snowfall blankets Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas. The winter storm is expected to persist through Thursday as it moves northeast toward the Great Lakes. Some areas have already reported up to 25 inches of snow as a result, including a report of 25 inches of snow near Teton Village, Wyoming, on Wednesday morning. Locations currently impacted by the storm include Denver, Aurora and Limon, Colorado; Goodland, Colby and Wakeeney, Kansas; and Kimball and Ogallala, Nebraska.
A recent winter storm has brought more snow to parts of New Mexico than some cities in the Northeast have seen all season. Albuquerque, New Mexico, has received 1.5 inches of snow since Feb. 1, which is more than three times the amount of snow that has fallen in New York City. On Feb. 1, the Big Apple measured its latest first measurable snowfall since record-keeping began there in 1869, when 0.4 inches of snow fell at Central Park in Manhattan.
A warmer-than-normal stretch of weather across the Northeast has kept many cities snow-free this February. Since the first of the month, Boston has measured just a trace of snow and Philadelphia has recorded only 0.3 of an inch of snow. After two record-breaking lake-effect snowfall events in Buffalo, New York, during the last two months of 2022, snowfall has been relatively limited in the city this month, with only a tenth of an inch of snow falling there since the first of the month.
Since meteorological winter started on Dec. 1, 2022, snowfall totals have been below average along the Interstate 95 corridor. As of Feb. 14, 2023, overall precipitation in New York City is 19.2 inches below normal and 15.1 inches below normal in Philadelphia. In Albuquerque, overall precipitation is well above average this season. In fact, Albuquerque has measured more snow this winter season (1.6 inches) than New York City and Philadelphia have combined.
On the heels of a storm bringing severe weather to parts of the South and Midwest, a second storm will deliver snow from the Rocky Mountains into the Upper Midwest. Overall, heavy snow will fall along a 1,200-mile stretch from Colorado to Michigan, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. Areas in the central Plains and Midwest could receive up to a foot of snow through Thursday as the storm moves eastward, impacting the cities of Salina, Kansas; Des Moines, Iowa; Madison and Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and Traverse City, Michigan. The AccuWeather LocalStorm Max™ snowfall total for this area is predicted to be 18 inches.
A winter storm dumped snow across the Rockies on Tuesday, hampering travel and leaving many stranded on roadways. Storm Chaser Aaron Rigsby captured video of several vehicles that were spun out or stuck on the snow-covered roads near Idaho Springs, Colorado, on Tuesday. In Arizona, a 40-mile stretch of Interstate 17 was closed from Lake Montezuma to Flagstaff due to weather conditions on Tuesday, The Associated Press reported. Just northeast of Flagstaff, in Doney Park, Arizona, 15.8 inches of snow fell, according to the National Weather Service. In downtown Flagstaff, 8.7 inches of snow was reported. About 60 miles north of Albuquerque, New Mexico, in Los Alamos, 15 inches of snow fell on Tuesday. In Colorado, snowfall totals ranged from 25 inches in Wolf Creek Pass, a high-elevation pass, to 3.5 inches in downtown Denver.
Road crews near Idaho Springs, Colorado, worked to keep up with the declining conditions due to another winter storm on Feb. 14.
A broad band of light to moderate snow could be seen falling from the central and southern Rockies into the High Plains on Wednesday morning. As the heavy snow continues to hamper travel, dozens of flights have been canceled or delayed at Denver International Airport on Wednesday, according to FlightAware.com.
The second snowstorm of the week for the central U.S. was ramping up on Wednesday. Ahead of the storm, winter storm warnings were issued for locations from eastern Arizona all the way to northwestern Illinois. Winter weather advisories were also in place for a large swath of the country. AccuWeather forecasters say up to a foot of snow could fall across six different states.
Farther north, in the eastern parts of the Dakotas and western Minnesota, blizzard warnings were in effect due to a separate storm system. This blizzard warning covered cities such as Fargo, North Dakota. A video posted to Twitter by Minnesota State Patrol Public Information Officer Sgt. Jesse Grabow showed vehicles stranded on Interstate 94 about 10 miles west of Moorhead, Minnesota, early Wednesday amid fierce winds that were blowing heavy snow.
All modes of severe weather will be possible on Wednesday as a potent storm tracks across the nation’s midsection. While the severe weather threat will stretch from eastern Texas to the Mississippi Valley on Wednesday, the greatest area of concern is just east of Interstate 30 in Arkansas to western Tennessee. Wind gusts in the strongest storms will range between 60 and 70 mph with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph possible.
Torrential downpours can suddenly reduce visibility for motorists and lead to flash flooding of streams and urban areas. “There is a threat of a few tornadoes being on the ground after dark on Wednesday,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. As Wednesday night progresses, severe thunderstorms will advance eastward across Arkansas and Louisiana before reaching northwestern Mississippi, western Tennessee and the western part of Kentucky.
Knowing the critical difference between a tornado watch and warning will help you prepare for incoming severe weather and could save your life.
Tornado watch: This means you are “watching” for something to happen. Usually issued a few hours before severe storms could hit a broad area. A watch is used to alert the public of a developing threat of tornadoes where conditions exist for creating tornadoes, but one has not necessarily formed yet. When under a watch, it is important to be prepared and remain vigilant.
Tornado warning: This means forecasters are “warning” you to take action and seek shelter immediately. It is more urgent than a tornado watch. Warnings are issued minutes before a tornado strikes a highly localized area. A tornado is imminent or has been detected on radar.
A simple way to remember the difference between both is using the taco analogy. A watch means the ingredients to make tacos are there, but the taco has not been made yet. A warning means the tacos have been made and are ready right now and eating them is happening very soon.
