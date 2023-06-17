Wind gusts associated with an area of storms across the Southeast have resulted in damage across multiple states. Trees were reported down near Pine Ridge, Mississippi, late Saturday afternoon. In Jackson, Louisiana, shingles were blown off roofs of homes in a subdivision. Trees were also reported down in Baker, Louisiana, and Glade, Mississippi.
At least 320,000 customers are without power across the Southeast following significant storms in the area, according to PowerOutage.US. In Louisiana, more than 130,000 customers were without power as of Saturday night -- most from the northwest portion of the state. More than half of customers in Caddo Parish, the northwest most parish in the state, were without power. In Texas, more than 120,000 were without power -- mostly in the far eastern portion of the state. More than 75 percent of customers in Marion and Harrison Counties were without power as of Saturday night.
At least five tornadoes were reported in Alabama and Texas on Saturday, according to The National Weather Service. The first tornado report in Alabama occurred near Elsanor in Baldwin County just after 4:30 p.m. CDT. Another tornado was reported shortly after near Seminole, Alabama, where debris on Interstate 10 eastbound was spotted by ALGO traffic. In Texas, a tornado was spotted near Red Bluff Crossing and Hitson on Thursday evening.
Funnel cloud in Beaver County, Oklahoma, on Saturday, June 17, 2023. (Tony Laubach)
Knowing the critical difference between a tornado watch and warning will help you prepare for incoming severe weather and could save your life.
Tornado watch: This means you are “watching” for something to happen. Usually issued a few hours before severe storms could hit a broad area. A watch is used to alert the public of a developing threat for tornadoes where conditions exist for creating tornadoes, but one has not necessarily formed yet. When under a watch, it is important to be prepared and remain vigilant.
Tornado warning: This means forecasters are “warning” you to take action and seek shelter immediately. It is more urgent than a tornado watch. Warnings are issued minutes before a tornado strikes a highly localized area. A tornado is imminent or has been detected on radar.
A simple way to remember the difference between both is using the taco analogy. A watch means the ingredients to make tacos are there, but the taco has not been made yet. A warning means the tacos have been made and are ready right now. Eating them is coming very soon.
Several large hail reports have already been recorded across the Southeast through Saturday evening. A 2.75 inch hail report -- equivalent to baseball-size -- was recorded near Roberts, Alabama. In Mississippi, hail of 1.75 inch diameter was recorded in Wayne and Jonathan County. The largest hail report in Florida as of Saturday evening was near Altha, with 1 inch hail.
Multiple severe thunderstorm watches are currently in effect across the central and southern United States. The west-most watch includes much of southeastern Colorado and is in effect until 8 p.m. MDT. Two additional severe thunderstorm watches are in effect until 10:00 p.m. CDT and include North Texas, southwestern Oklahoma, western Iowa and eastern Nebraska. An additional watch is in effect for portions of eastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southern Alabama and the Florida panhandle.
AccuWeather meteorologists warn a severe thunderstorm complex will form on the northern edge of a hot and humid air mass across portions of the southern Plains on Saturday. Forecasters have highlighted a moderate risk zone from southern Kansas, across much of Oklahoma, northern Texas to Arkansas and the southwestern corner of Missouri. An additional moderate risk zone has been placed along the Gulf Coast of eastern Mississippi, Alabama and the panhandle of Florida. A high risk was placed across a large portion of Oklahoma. The main threats from these storms will include localized flash flooding, hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. An AccuWeather Local StorrmMax™ of 100 mph is possible in the strongest storms.
When a tornado hits, seconds can mean the difference between life and death. This database shows tornado shelters open to anyone, color-coded by accessibility standards, building type, capacity and other details. People sheltering in mobile homes are 15 to 20 times more likely to be killed in a tornado than those sheltering in site-built homes, so experts recommend residents should have an emergency plan to find the closest community shelter. While sheltering in a foundation-based home, experts recommend the DUCK acronym - get DOWN to the lowest level, get UNDER something sturdy, COVER your head and KEEP in a shelter until the storm has passed. If severe weather strikes while driving, experts recommend seeking shelter in a building if possible and avoiding sheltering under an overpass, as debris can be funneled by high winds and become dangerous projectiles. If finding a structure isn’t possible, drivers should stay in their cars with their seatbelts on, get as low as possible and protect their heads. Consult the database here for further details on tornado shelters.
With severe weather in the forecast, it is important to understand and prepare for the risks that are inbound. These are five tips that can help you and your family prepare in advance:
• Shelter safety: What to look for: It is important to make sure the storm shelter is safe and provides an escape if the door is blocked by potential debris.
• Access to shelter and supplies: Having a storm shelter that cannot be accessed effectively defeats the purpose of having one at all. Shelters should be as easily accessible as possible.
• Security and restoration planning: If doors and windows are shattered and missing, securing the property quickly is essential. Making sure the property is structurally sound and having a repair company in mind should be planned before the severe weather.
• Insurance and financial protection: Consumers should look at the types of disasters their area may be prone to, to determine if they have the proper coverage in place.
• Protecting irreplaceable property with sentimental value: Some items may never be able to be replaced after a disaster. For these items, it is a good idea to take preventative measures to protect personal possessions that hold sentimental value.
Around the Globe
Hurricane Tracker
Severe Weather
Radar & Maps
News
Video
Podcasts
Winter Center
Top StoriesMore Stories
Featured TopicYour Local Asthma Forecast