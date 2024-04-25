Two women help carry a friend's belongings out of their damaged home after a tornado passed through the area in Bennington, Neb., Friday, April 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Josh Funk)

Residents spent Saturday sifting through what was left of their homes Saturday after a powerful tornado ripped through suburban Omaha, Nebraska, including the hard-hit town of Elkhorn.

People pick through the rubble of a house that was leveled in Elkhorn, Neb., on Saturday, April 27. Residents began sifting through the rubble after a tornado plowed through suburban Omaha, demolishing homes and businesses as it moved for miles through farmland and into subdivisions. (AP Photo/Nick Ingram)

The massive twister destroyed homes and businesses as it moved for miles through neighborhoods and fields before tearing through Minden, Iowa. Incredibly, no deaths have been reported.

Cleanup began for many parts of Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska after tornadic severe storms blasted the region on April 26-27.

Tens of millions from central Texas to eastern Nebraska and Iowa will be at risk once again from Sunday to Sunday night. Two moderate risk zones are being highlighted around cities like Omaha, Nebraska, and Little Rock, Arkansas, as places where the chances for robust storms is greater.

Localized damaging wind gusts of 55-65 mph will be possible with peak winds up to the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 75 mph. Other severe weather risks such as hail, intense downpours and isolated tornadoes are also a possibility.

Residents should stay vigilant when the risk for severe weather lasts into the overnight hours. Potent thunderstorms hidden under the cover of darkness, especially when there is an isolated tornado threat, can pose a greater risk to lives.