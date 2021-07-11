'Just a little rain': NYC battles flash flooding ahead of Elsa's impacts
By
Lauren Fox, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jul. 8, 2021 3:15 PM EDT
|
Updated Jul. 9, 2021 7:45 PM EDT
From the subway system to city streets, parts of New York, New York, were flooded on July 8, as Elsa swept through the area, bringing heavy rain to the region.
"Just a little rain" from thunderstorms led to flash flooding throughout the streets of New York City on Thursday, and it's far from being the end of severe weather in the city with Tropical Storm Elsa making its way up the Eastern Seaboard.
Severe thunderstorm watches and flood warnings were in effect on Thursday night across the area due to the conditions, affecting millions of residents.
A spotter in Washington Heights reported flooding "up to the top of tires" on some streets. Additionally, an NYDOT cam spotted cars on I-87 stalled by the flooding that had taken over the highway.
Flash flooding was also a concern throughout rush hour on Thursday from New York City up to White Plains, New York. More than 2.27 inches of rain fell across the Big Apple on Thursday as a result of the heavy thunderstorms, AccuWeather forecasters said.
The flooding even made its way down into the subways. Some residents were using the "potato sack race approach" and hopped into the flooded subway in trash bags. The water, which was captured on video and shared to social media, appeared to be multiple feet deep.
A video taken in Eastchester, New York, also showed rain pouring off the roof of a building, while someone off-camera can be heard saying "it's just a little rain."
Another social media post suggested that people avoid the Franklin D. Roosevelt East River Drive "unless you're wearing a life jacket" due to the intense flooding.
According to the New York Police Department's Special Operations, a rescue mission was underway on the Deegan Expressway using a barrier truck to remove motorists stranded from the flooding from their vehicles. According to an update posted at 5:41 p.m. EDT, traffic was flowing once again on the freeway.
A woman walks through a flooded subway station in New York City on Thursday, July 8, 2021. (Image/Paullee Wheatley-Rutner via Storyful)
The John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens experienced departure delays up to an hour and 15 minutes long due to the weather conditions. LaGuardia Airport in Queens experienced departure delays up to an hour and 45 minutes in length.
A travel advisory was issued by New York City Emergency Management as a result of the weather conditions, New York State Senator Andrew Gounardes announced.
A Con Edison power plant in Queens caught fire on Thursday night after a transformer was struck by lightning. According to Brooklyn News 12, the power lines were not damaged and no outages were reported as a result of the incident.
"It's been very humid over the Northeast and specifically in New York City all week long," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson said. The past few afternoons have brought thunderstorms to the city day after day.
While the conditions were not directly from Tropical Storm Elsa, which made its way into the city the following day, Larson said Elsa has caused the humidity in the city to be increased.
"Indirectly, we can say this is from Elsa so far even though it's not directly Elsa's rain," he said. "Elsa's not helping matters, it's making humidity worse."
He said the thunderstorms were also slow-moving, meaning they remained in the area for a longer time than usual.
The flash flooding came before Elsa has even made its way to the city.
"Many city streets and highways have been flooded by these torrential downpours, and on top of everything else, they have Elsa coming with steadier rain that at times will be heavy," Larson said.
He said the flash flooding from Thursday will make Elsa's impacts even more problematic, as many areas are already experiencing flooding.
Larson said residents living in the city should avoid roads they know to be more likely to flood during this time. If they need to go somewhere, he suggests planning ahead and expecting a longer commute.
