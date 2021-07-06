Baby monitor captures tree crashing into home, barely missing sleeping 5-month-old
By
Monica Danielle, AccuWeather senior producer
Updated Jul. 6, 2021 12:50 PM EDT
The baby is just fine, but the video can be difficult to watch.
Terrifying moments were captured on a baby monitor when a storm sent a huge tree crashing through the roof of a family's home in a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, suburb.
Courtney Buchholtz had just put her son, Cannon, down to sleep in their Prairieville home on July 2 when she said a storm began moving through the area. The monitor recording shows the baby sleeping peacefully in his crib when an incredibly loud crash wakes him up. Rafters slam his crib as insulation and debris rained down from the roof.
Courtney later posted about the incident on her Facebook page saying it happened about two minutes after she had put Cannon to bed.
"All of a sudden it sounded like a loud thunder, stuff was coming off the walls," Kale Buchholtz told WBRZ-2, the ABC affiliate in Baton Rouge.
"Running to get my baby under debris was one of the scariest things I’ve ever experienced," Courtney wrote in the Facebook post.
Video shows the terrified parents running into Cannon's room, scooping him up and rushing to safety.
Storm spotter reports from the National Weather Service indicated that more than 6 inches of rain fell in two-and-a-half hours near Prairieville Friday night.
More videos posted to Facebook showed a gaping hole in the roof where a massive tree basically sliced the home in half. Flooding from rain can be seen throughout the house in the footage.
This isn't the first time the family's lives have been devastated by a weather-related disaster. In 2016, they lost almost everything to a flood in Denham Springs and moved to their current home, which Buchholtz said is now unlivable.
Buchholtz said she feels defeated but is so grateful no one is hurt. "I am so thankful that our lives were spared tonight ... Holding my sweet babe tight right now and counting my blessings."
The family is staying with cousins while they contact their insurance company to begin repairing their house.
"Trying to remember that all of our material things (once again) can be replaced. We did it once in 2016." Buchholtz said. "We’ll do it again."
