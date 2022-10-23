Heavy rain, severe storms to sweep through southern US

Copied

An area of the country that has been particularly parched since the summer is likely to see some relief this week, but the needed rainfall will come at the risk of severe weather.

The same powerful storm that brought a wave of snow across much of the Rockies this past weekend is expected to emerge in the Plains on Monday, and unleash a whole new set of hazards to the southern United States.

"As the storm develops in Texas and Oklahoma on Monday it will deliver much-needed rainfall to the region," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.

More than 70% of the state of Texas is in a moderate or worse drought, while 82% of Oklahoma is in extreme or exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Gilbert explained that the storm is likely to bring showers, rain and thunderstorms to the area, with widespread rainfall amounts of 0.50 of an inch to 1 inch expected across both states. Some locations from Oklahoma and northeastern Texas to eastern Missouri could see more like 1-2 inches of rain into Tuesday. Included in this zone of heavier rain are cities like Oklahoma City and Springfield, Missouri.

Helping to fuel the higher rainfall amounts will be some lingering moisture from Roslyn, which made landfall in western Mexico early on Sunday morning as a Category 3 hurricane. While Roslyn dissipated over the mountainous terrain in Mexico, the former hurricane's moisture is forecast to shift into the central U.S.

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that localized flooding is possible in some areas. However, most of the area can expect downpours to amount to nothing more than ponding on roadways.

As the week progresses, rain will also reach the Mississippi River Valley, a location that has been making headlines in recent weeks. The historically low river levels have severely impacted the supply chain and revealed century-old shipwrecks.

Any rain not absorbed by the ground is likely to filter into the Mississippi River, helping to raise the water levels some by the middle of next week.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Accompanying the rainfall will be the threat for thunderstorms to turn severe.

"The contrast of the warm air ahead of the storm and the cold air behind the storm will create a dynamic in the atmosphere that is favorable for severe weather," said Gilbert.

The first day of severe weather is expected to be on Monday across much of central and eastern Texas.

Thunderstorms developing in this area will be capable of producing the heavier downpours as well as damaging wind gusts and isolated wind gusts.

Motorists along parts of Interstates 10, 20 and 35 should remain cautious for downpours and gusty winds that can bring reduced visibility and prove hazardous for high-profile vehicles.

The threat for severe weather shifts eastward into the southern Mississippi River Valley as the week progresses.

Downpours and damaging wind gusts are expected in western Kentucky to the Louisiana Gulf Coast. Drenching rainfall will extend even farther northward into the Midwest and Ohio Valley.

Following this storm, drier conditions are likely to return to the southern Plains through the middle of the week. AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring for another storm to sweep through the Northwest during that time, which may bring more rain to the Plains late in the week.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.