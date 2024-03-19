Flooding, hail and tornado threat looms for central, southeastern US to end March

A storm forecast by AccuWeather to roll out of the Rockies early next week will likely ring the next significant surge of severe weather for the central and southeastern United States, as well as snow on its cold side.

An EF3 tornado rolled through parts of Ohio, including Lakeview, the night of March 14. Snow covered the remaining tornado debris on Monday morning.

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a storm located thousands of miles from the Pacific Coast of the United States that can potentially bring the next significant round of severe weather to portions of the Plains and the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio valleys next week.

The storm will spread areas of low-elevation and mountain snow into the West Coast states this weekend. The storm will reorganize as it then pushes inland over the southern Rockies and then onto the southern Plains early next week. The combination of an active jet stream and an injection of warm and humid air from the Gulf of Mexico will energize the storm system and result in an eruption of showers and thunderstorms.

"The orientation of the jet stream and storm track will determine the nature, location and scope of the severe weather for the first part of next week," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

The risk of severe storms will first erupt from parts of Texas and Oklahoma to the lower and middle Mississippi Valley from late Sunday to Monday and from the lower and middle Mississippi Valley to parts of the Ohio Valley and interior Southeast states from Monday to Tuesday. Precise areas for severe weather are subject to change in the coming days. All modes of severe weather are possible, ranging from strong wind gusts and flash flooding to large hail and a few tornadoes.

Thus far this year the count of tornado reports is running past the historical average by nearly three dozen storms. As of Sunday, March 17, there have been 140 tornado reports versus the historical average of 175. This year's pace is well behind that of last year's 267 tornado reports.

On the storm's colder, northwestern flank, there is the potential for a period of accumulating snow from the Colorado Rockies and Utah's Wasatch Range to the Dakotas, Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan from Sunday to Tuesday. The snow is likely to overlap areas forecast to be hit by snow later this week over the North Central states. Snow may fall on major cities such as Denver and Minneapolis.

