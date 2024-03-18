Clipper storm to unload snow in Minneapolis, Chicago and eye Northeast

As the calendar switches to spring, winter isn’t quite ready to let go. Snow is making a comeback in the Upper Midwest after weeks of absence. The same storm system has its sights set on parts of the Northeast.

Copied

This body camera footage shows a police officer in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, helping dig out a motorist stuck in deep snow on March 14. The driver was eventually able to drive away free.



As spring begins, the weather won’t match the season across the Canadian Rockies, Prairies, northern Plains, and Upper Midwest. A storm will draw in cold air and result in the first snowfall in weeks as it moves southeastward, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The same storm is destined to bring snow to part of the Northeast as well.

Snowstorms have been lean during the winter of 2023-2024 for the north-central and northeastern United States. However, it seems that Old Man Winter is finding his stride at the last minute as a storm originating from western Canada, referred to as an Alberta clipper, is poised to produce a strip of snow along a swath of 2,000 miles or more.

The storm will dump 1-2 feet of snow on the southern Canadian Rockies, with several inches of snow and difficult travel in store for Calgary, Alberta, Canada, spanning Tuesday evening to Thursday afternoon. Heavy snow will extend into the foothills just west of the city. However, snow may continue to fall at varying intensity into the weekend. If this occurs, snowfall may easily exceed a foot (25 cm) in the downtown area.

The snow in the major western Canada city will follow record-challenging warmth with temperatures near the 60-degree Fahrenheit mark at the start of the week. The storm will be associated with a massive temperature plunge in the Calgary area, with nighttime lows in the single digits and teens and daytime highs in the 20s.

As the storm rolls southeastward, snow will spread across portions of the Dakotas from Wednesday night to Thursday morning and then to much of Minnesota and northern Iowa during Thursday. From there, the snow will spread over a large portion of the Great Lakes region Thursday night.

The current track of the storm has the potential to bring 3-6 inches of snow to the Minneapolis area from Thursday to Thursday night, which would be the second full day of spring. Spring officially arrives late Tuesday evening.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

The last measurable snow during the lean winter of 2023-2024 was on Feb. 27, when 0.1 of an inch fell. The last snowstorm in the Twin Cities was on Valentine's Day when 6.9 inches fell. There have only been 14.3 inches of snow all winter in Minneapolis, compared to a season-to-date historical average of 45.3 inches or a mere 32%. To put the season in perspective, the least snowiest winter on record was in 1930-1931, when 14.2 inches fell. The average annual snowfall for the city is 51.2 inches.

As the storm moves along, it will bring areas of slippery travel along portions of the Interstate 90 and 94 corridors for starters. As the snow reaches the regional and major airport hubs in the region, deicing operations will lead to departure delays. Some flights may be canceled.

"Farther to the southeast in the Midwest, the same storm will bring snow to Chicago and Milwaukee as well," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said, adding, "With the timing of the storm being Thursday night into Friday, there is the potential for a slippery Friday morning commute in both cities." Chicago may pick up a slushy coating to an inch or two of snow, with a few inches possible several dozen miles farther to the north.

"Should the storm shift its track farther to the south by as little as 60 miles, Chicago could end up in the band of heavier snow where several inches fall," AccuWeather Meteorologist and On-Air Radio Personality Dean DeVore said.

Detroit is another city where the storm track is key, with a fine line between a nuisance snowfall and wet to slushy roads versus heavier snowfall and widespread snow-covered roads that may occur from Thursday night to Friday. At this time, 1 to perhaps 3 inches of snow is in the offing for the Motor City.

As the clipper storm pushes into the Northeast by this weekend, there is the potential for snow to accumulate in parts of northern Pennsylvania, western and central New York, and central New England. Accumulating snow is likely in northern New York, northern New England and parts of the St. Lawrence Valley of Canada.

More than 1,000 miles farther south, AccuWeather meteorologists will be watching the track of a storm that moves from the northern Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic coast early this weekend.

There is a chance that both storms will try to grow together into one large storm later in the weekend, but even if they don't, there is the risk of gusty winds, rough surf and above-normal tides with areas of rain along portions of the Atlantic coast as the weekend progresses, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.