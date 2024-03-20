1st weekend of spring to feature heavy snowfall in part of Northeast

Despite winter being in the rear-view mirror, snow is in the headlights and may need to be cleaned off the car in parts of the Northeast into this weekend.

From snow around the Great Lakes to frigid air returning in the Upper Midwest, the first days of spring will feel more like winter than much of the winter itself.

On the heels of a storm bringing areas of snow and cold, gusty winds to the Northeast during the last hours of winter, a new storm bringing heavy snow to parts of the Upper Midwest will likely do the same to portions of northern New England at the start of the first weekend of spring, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

Punxsutawney Phil has some explaining to do, with Old Man Winter scoring some points in the final official hours of the season, forcing overtime in the game of snow which is likely to bring smiles to the faces of New England skiers.

An Alberta clipper storm has shown some last-minute zest and will deliver several inches of accumulating snow to parts of northern New England into Thursday.

"The strengthening storm will kick up gusty winds that will help to pull down colder air in its wake," AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said.

At the same time, a storm from the Midwest will dump snow on Minneapolis and brush Chicago and Detroit with enough snow for slippery conditions Friday.

"The fresh cold air injection will set the stage for the next storm to bring a wintry mix to parts of the central Appalachians and an all-out heavy snowfall from parts of northern New York to Maine from Friday night to Saturday evening," Bauer added.

A small amount of snow, from a coating to an inch, is possible on mainly on non-paved surfaces from northern Pennsylvania to the southern tier of western and central New York.

North of this zone, particularly from northeastern New York through the central parts of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, a moderate to heavy snowfall is likely, where snowfall of 6 to 12 inches will fall with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches of snow.

The heaviest snow is likely to fall over the mountains, but accumulating snow in this area will also reach down to the lower elevations, including the upper Hudson and Champlain valleys and the Maine coast.

Rain for Boston, New York City and Hartford, Connecticut, may end as a brief period of accumulating snow as far to the southeast as the Berkshires in northwestern Connecticut and western New Hampshire Saturday evening.

Rain will drench areas farther south, with localized flooding along the Atlantic coast from Friday night to Saturday night. The combination of rain in the major Interstate 95 hubs and snow earlier in the Midwest will lead to airline delays and flight cancellations ramping up into the first part of the weekend.

