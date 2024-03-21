Soggy Saturday: Quick-hitting storm to raise flood risk, disrupt outdoor plans along Northeast coast

The first weekend of spring will be a wet one for part of the Northeast as a rainstorm drenches part of the region, but AccuWeather meteorologists say the entire weekend will not be a washout.

Just after the end of a winter very lacking in snow across the Northeast, the first days of spring brought a wintry blast from Pennsylvania to Vermont.

A burst of heavy rain will drench the Northeast's Interstate 95 corridor to kick off the weekend, raising concerns of urban flooding and slow travel and ruining outdoor plans. The quick-hitting nature of the storm will allow for a return of dry weather and sunshine by Sunday, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

"A soaking rainstorm will cause problems along the I-95 corridor as the weekend gets started, with waves of rain moving in late Friday night through Saturday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore said. "Expect slow travel with flooding on streets, highways and in poor drainage areas."

One storm from the north will combine with another from the south to produce drenching rain, increasing winds and rough surf that will expand northward along the Eastern Seaboard late Friday into the weekend.

"One to 3 inches of rain is expected to fall from Washington, D.C., to Boston, with rain rates of half an inch per hour or more in some spots, which may prove to be too much for storm drains to handle," Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

As of March 21, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston and Portland, Maine, have all received close to or above their historical average rainfall for the entire month. This rainstorm will push these totals even further past typical levels.

Stiff coastal winds of 30-45 mph with locally higher gusts will create above-normal tides that can result in coastal flooding and beach erosion. The swift movement of the storm will limit these coastal concerns to 12 hours or less.

The combination of the rain, a low cloud ceiling and gusty winds will likely lead to airline delays and flight cancellations into the first part of the weekend for the major Northeast travel hubs.

On the northern side of the storm, moisture will meet up with lingering cold air and result in a swath of heavy snow across New England.

"The good news is the storm looks more progressive or faster moving, so precipitation should be winding down Saturday night," DeVore said.

The weather on Sunday will be more favorable for outdoor activities with dry conditions and sunshine. Temperatures will be near to a few degrees below historical averages, which are generally in the 40s and 50s F.

