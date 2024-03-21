Flooding downpours pummel South Florida, including Miami

Miami streets were inundated with more than 2 inches of rain on Friday, with downpours continuing into the weekend. AccuWeather meteorologists say much-needed drier weather is on the way.

Copied

After the tragic death of a local teenage driver, this Texas-based singer-songwriter created a 30-second PSA jingle to help make sure people turn around and don’t drown when approaching flooded roads.

A storm loaded with tropical moisture spread drenching rain and severe thunderstorms across Florida to end the week and has made for a not-so-sunny start to the weekend for the Sunshine State. AccuWeather meteorologists say that much-needed drier weather is on the way.

"After a dry stretch that lasted through mid-March in Miami and surrounding parts of South Florida, wet weather has returned," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis explained. "Thunderstorms into Saturday evening will bring heavy rainfall to the region, resulting in reduced visibility and slowed travel for motorists."

Heavy rain and thunderstorms were pummeling South Florida, including Miami, on Saturday morning. Over 2 inches of rain fell at Miami International Airport the day prior. (AccuWeather)

Heavy rain fell across southern Florida Friday night, including in Miami, where rainfall totaled 2-4 inches across the area. There were reports of rapidly flowing water on streets in Miami Beach and stranded vehicles in West Palm Beach. Spring training baseball games faced delays and cancellations on Friday, and the Ultra Music Festival in Miami was forced to end early Friday night due to the poor weather conditions.

Thunderstorms will continue to roll across the area into Saturday evening, leading to renewed or worsening flooding.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

While flash flooding will be the main weather hazard, a few storms can contain gusty winds.

"Those with plans to hit the beaches will need to find alternate activities to fill the time during the soggy conditions," Travis said.

Drier weather and sunshine will sweep back in on Sunday and likely last through the first half of the new week.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.