Flash flood watches in effect as severe weather threat grows in central US
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Apr. 28, 2021 9:55 AM EDT
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Following an eruption of severe weather in the Plains Tuesday, an even more expansive area of the southern United States will be at risk for potentially damaging thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday.
Severe storms plodded across the Plains Tuesday night, producing at least one radar-confirmed tornado and large hail.
This radar image was taken early Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021. It shows an area of severe thunderstorms moving across the South Central U.S. (AccuWeather)
The National Weather Service office at Norman, Oklahoma, reported at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday that there was an ongoing radar-confirmed tornado nearby Pauls Valley, Oklahoma. Shortly after, residents reported flash flooding in the streets of Pauls Valley. The NWS said there were reports of stranded cars in the city as well as water in buildings. Pauls Valley is located about 58 miles south of Oklahoma City.
Hail the size of baseballs fell across Texas Tuesday, in locations such as Paducah, and Truscott, Texas, as wind gusts up to 80 mph were reported across the area. The NWS office in Midland, Texas, issued a flood advisory early Wednesday morning.
Severe conditions are not finished with the South Central states yet, AccuWeather forecasters warn.
"Following severe storms that erupted in western Texas on Tuesday, a more expansive area will be at risk on Wednesday," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson.
"Locations from central Oklahoma to western Arkansas and northern and central Texas could all have strong to severe thunderstorms," Adamson said. Damaging wind gusts, hail and isolated tornadoes will all be possible.
"All facets of severe weather may be possible on Wednesday," added AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok.
This image, taken early Wednesday morning, April 28, 2021, shows flash flood watches (lighter green), areal flood watches (darker green), severe thunderstorm watches (yellow) and lake wind advisories (pink) going into effect across the South. (AccuWeather)
"A new line will form with the main upper low late Wednesday in the eastern Plains, and into the Mississippi Valley east to the Tennessee Valley and central Gulf states Wednesday night into Thursday," Pastelok said.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has also issued a similarly large area of slight severe risk Wednesday across Texas and Oklahoma.
Nearly 24 million people live in the area where there is a slight severe risk Wednesday, according to the SPC. The number of people approaches 30 million when including the marginal risk area, which spans into the Great Lakes region.
Several highly populated cities are forecast to receive severe impacts, including Oklahoma City; Dallas, San Antonio, Wichita Falls and Austin, Texas.
"Another threat will be flooding, as the thunderstorms may also contain very heavy rain," Adamson said. Any areas that have multiple thunderstorms will have an enhanced risk of flash flooding.
The flood threat will extend northeastward into Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio by Thursday, although there will only be a low threat of severe thunderstorms, according to Adamson.
Several NWS offices, including the one in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have issued flood watches that run through Thursday morning. The office in Springfield, Missouri, has issued a flash flood watch through Thursday morning as well.
In some areas, the heavy rain can flood fields, damaging crops that have already been planted, or delaying planting in areas where farmers are still prepping fields, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.
The heaviest rainfall of 4-6 inches is expected to fall at rates of 2 inches per hour at times
"Where downpours repeat in this corridor, the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 10 inches could be achieved," AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff said.
Forecasters urge drivers to follow the saying "turn around, don't drown" when coming across flooded roadways.
Looking ahead, this stormy pattern is expected to continue through this weekend.
"The southern branch of rain and thunderstorms is expected to cut off from the main jet stream flow and move slowly through southeast Texas and along the Gulf coast states this weekend," Pastelok said.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely to impact areas that have already received above-average amounts of rainfall during April, which can lead to flooding along the Gulf coast.
New Orleans has received over a foot of rainfall throughout April so far, which is over 3 times the average amount of rain there. This is not uncommon across much of the central Gulf Coast.
Fortunately, not all areas of the South are rain-weary, as these thunderstorms could be "very beneficial across Texas where drought conditions are present," according to Pastelok.
Over 65% of Texas is currently considered to be in moderate drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor. These areas are primarily in the south and west, though major cities like Houston have also been lacking in rain this month.
The Space City has reported less than an inch of rainfall all April, which is about 22% of its normal amount this far into the month. El Paso, Texas, has had less than 0.01 of an inch so far this April as the month nears its close.
Though oftentimes severe storms can wreak havoc across the South, drought relief can be a silver lining for Texas this weekend.
