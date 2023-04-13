Flash flood emergency issued in Fort Lauderdale as heavy rain drenches South Florida

Over 25 inches of rain hit the Fort Lauderdale area, forcing a closure of the local airport and an evacuation at a fire station.

The Fort Lauderdale airport and all roads leading to it shut down during severe flash floods on April 12.

A stormy period forecast for the southeast United States began on Wednesday, as a flash flooding emergency was issued for the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, area.

The flash flood emergency was issued by the National Weather Service Wednesday through the late-evening hours for Fort Lauderdale, as well as areas near Hollywood and Dania Beach. A flash flood warning was in effect earlier Wednesday throughout Broward County.

Vehicles contend with floodwaters in Dania Beach, Florida, Wednesday afternoon. (Twitter/@pbyrond)

A bevy of vehicles was seen submerged in water near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which was closed Wednesday afternoon, and a local fire station was forced to evacuate as over a foot of water poured into the station.

This is from my friend @boograyson. Has been stuck in her car for an hour at Fort Lauderdale airport due to intense flooding. pic.twitter.com/bCOOGqzfLP — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) April 12, 2023

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue stated Wednesday evening that due to the “severe flooding in multiple areas of the city,” residents should stay off of roads and “remain home unless absolutely necessary.” Flooding on Interstate 95 was evident early in the afternoon hours.

Over the past 48 hours, Fort Lauderdale received 25.95 inches of rainfall, with nearby Dania Beach recording 21.42 inches. Other locations such as Hollywood, Plantation and South Miami received at least 9 inches of rain.

Around 3 p.m. EDT, a tornado warning was in effect for areas north of Miami, including Pembroke Pines. Radar indicated a tornado moving northwest in the area, and a second tornado warning was issued shortly after for Hollywood.

Extremely heavy wind and rain pounding Miami.



Water starting to flood the streets #Miami pic.twitter.com/zcilB2Pe9Q — Walks&WallStreet (@WalksWallstreet) April 12, 2023

The flooding took place as rain, thunderstorms and winds continued to gather over the northern and eastern Gulf of Mexico. These threats are forecast to spread across parts of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas into Friday evening.

